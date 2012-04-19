LONDON, April 19 The backwardation on ICE gasoil deepened on Thursday as traders said recent lower Russian exports supported the front month. By 1552 GMT, the May contract was trading at a premium of $3.75 a barrel to the June contract, in the market structure known as backwardation, and at almost $1 over Wednesday's settlement level. Backwardation can either indicate a tighter market or strong current demand. "Demand has been pretty low from the beginning of the year," one trader said. "With Russian exports low and a stronger U.S. market, people probably see more tightness in the market, thus steepening the backwardation." Heating oil differentials were broadly unchanged, with demand ebbing away as summer approaches. On the diesel front, Asian demand lent some support to prices as Indian sought more imports rose due to refinery maintenance. Fuel oil remained well supported, with traders citing lower Russian exports as well as continued robust appetite from Japan as the move away from nuclear energy continues. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts of between minus $1-$3 to May ICE gasoil futures, steady from Wednesday. Gunvor, Vitol and NSG bought while Statoil and COHK sold. * May ICE gasoil futures were up 1.12 percent at $996.50 a tonne by 1604 GMT. Despite the relative price strength, speculators have been trimming back their net longs on the contract in recent weeks. * ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $14.80 a barrel, up from the previous session's close of $13.90 a barrel. * The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was wider at around $4 a tonne from $3 on Wednesday. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eight diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of between $18-$20.5 a tonne fob ARA, and broadly in line with Wednesday's range of $20 a tonne fob ARA. * NSG, Litasco, CPCSL and DS were all bidding while offers came from COHK, Mercuria, AIC and Statoil. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded on Thursday. Bids came in at between $66-$67 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil, while the offer came in at $70 over. The previous session, the premiums over ICE gasoil stood at $68 a tonne fob ARA. * No cargoes traded again, with bids and offers between the $70-$75 a tonne cif NWE range. FUEL OIL * Lower exports from Russia , together with falling inventories in ARA lent some support to prices on Thursday. * Stockpiles fell 24 percent week-on-week, down to 598,000 tonnes from 787,000 tonnes after a Very Large Crude Carrier departed for Singapore last week. The Asian market, particularly Japan, has been a thirsty buyer of European fuel oil. * JBC Energy consultants said data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan (FEPC) showed "consumption of fuel oil and direct burning crude at Japanese utilities remained strong in March", noting that first quarter usage was on average 380,000 barrels per day higher than a year ago. * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $729 a tonne fob ARA, on the upper range of Wednesday's $721-$729 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $675.25-$677.00 a tonne fob ARA, firming from the previous session's $669.25-$672. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)