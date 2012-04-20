LONDON, April 20 Gasoil and diesel trade
differentials were supported on Friday, as investors moved out
of long positions on gasoline cracks, which had been pushed
significantly higher, to heavier grades of fuel.
One trader said that gasoil was benefiting from hedge funds
moving into it from positions in gasoline.
"Dirties (mid distillates) widely bid as the US funds bailed
out of long gasoline positions to (move into heating oil)
positions," a trader said.
"Bit too premature in my opinion but they have to front run
each other."
Another trader said that the move to distillates from
gasoline was in play, but that it was not likely to last long.
"The pendulum has swung, but with warmer weather, end of
heating season, it's difficult to see much support on diesel, so
think swing is limited," he said.
GASOIL
* One gasoil barge traded in the window at discounts of
between minus $1 at the top end of the minus $1-$3 range on
Thursday. BP sold to North Sea Group.
* May ICE gasoil futures were up 0.6 percent at
$1002.00 a tonne by 1553 GMT.
* ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $15.03 a barrel,
down slightly from the previous session's close of $15.22 a
barrel.
* The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was
wider at around $3.75 a tonne from $4 on Thursday.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Some five diesel barges traded in the window at premiums
to ICE gasoil futures of $18-$19.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly
weaker than the trades the previous session.
* Unipec, AIC and Morgan Stanley sold to Vitol and Morgan
Stanley.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two jet fuel barges traded on Friday at $67 and $68 a
tonne fob ARA. This was in line with the bid/offer spread the
previous session.
* Glencore and Litasco both sold to Morgan Stanley.
* No cargoes traded again, with bids and offers between the
$70-$75 a tonne cif NWE range, in line with trades the previous
session.
* Seeing a bit of buying support at current levels but a few
still have barrels to sell for the current month's expiry," a
trader said. "Levels about as expected."
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $729 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the
trades on Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur traded at $677.25-$678.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly
above the trades seen the previous session.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)