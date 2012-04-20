LONDON, April 20 Gasoil and diesel trade differentials were supported on Friday, as investors moved out of long positions on gasoline cracks, which had been pushed significantly higher, to heavier grades of fuel. One trader said that gasoil was benefiting from hedge funds moving into it from positions in gasoline. "Dirties (mid distillates) widely bid as the US funds bailed out of long gasoline positions to (move into heating oil) positions," a trader said. "Bit too premature in my opinion but they have to front run each other." Another trader said that the move to distillates from gasoline was in play, but that it was not likely to last long. "The pendulum has swung, but with warmer weather, end of heating season, it's difficult to see much support on diesel, so think swing is limited," he said. GASOIL * One gasoil barge traded in the window at discounts of between minus $1 at the top end of the minus $1-$3 range on Thursday. BP sold to North Sea Group. * May ICE gasoil futures were up 0.6 percent at $1002.00 a tonne by 1553 GMT. * ICE gasoil cracks LGO-LCO1=R were at $15.03 a barrel, down slightly from the previous session's close of $15.22 a barrel. * The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was wider at around $3.75 a tonne from $4 on Thursday. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Some five diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $18-$19.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly weaker than the trades the previous session. * Unipec, AIC and Morgan Stanley sold to Vitol and Morgan Stanley. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two jet fuel barges traded on Friday at $67 and $68 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with the bid/offer spread the previous session. * Glencore and Litasco both sold to Morgan Stanley. * No cargoes traded again, with bids and offers between the $70-$75 a tonne cif NWE range, in line with trades the previous session. * Seeing a bit of buying support at current levels but a few still have barrels to sell for the current month's expiry," a trader said. "Levels about as expected." FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $729 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the trades on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $677.25-$678.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly above the trades seen the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)