LONDON, Aug 16 European distillates markets were
steady on Thursday, supported by strength in Asia limiting the
prospect for exports to Europe as supplies were being shipped to
the U.S. West Coast due to an unexpected refinery outage there.
Jet fuel stocks in particular were under pressure, with
supplies held in Europe's ARA hub falling 40 percent to 377,000
tonnes this week, according to independent oil analyst Pieter
Kulsen.
Egypt tendered for 18 cargoes of gasoil for delivery in Q4
to Mediterranean ports, an indication demand at least in north
Africa will be strong for the remainder of the year.
Exxon Mobil said unplanned flaring occurred in its Rotterdam
refinery on Thursday morning and was put out with no risk to
public health and the environment, while a trader said it had a
negligible effect on the market.
"In the early morning people were getting excited about an
impact, but I think it was solved quickly," said a distillates
trader.
GASOIL
* Three gasoil barges traded in the window at a discount to
September ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne, unchanged for a
third session.
* Again, Vitol sold all the barges, this time to Statoil.
* One barge of 50ppm gasoil traded at $22 a tonne over
September ICE futures.
* September ICE gasoil futures were up 1.08 percent
at $979.50 a tonne at 1639 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil curve was in a slight contango,
with the September/October spread trading at 25 cents.
* The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.33 a barrel,
little changed from the previous afternoon.
DIESEL
* Seven diesel barges traded at premiums to September ICE
gasoil of $29-$33 a tonne fob ARA, a lower range than
Wednesday's $33-$34 a tonne fob ARA.
* Morgan Stanley bought all of the barges from North Sea
Group, Unipec and Statoil.
* Gunvor sold a cargo to Noble at $40 a tonne cif Lavera,
for early September dates.
JET FUEL
* BP sold a jet fuel barge to Shell at CCM minus $4 a tonne.
No other bids were seen, while Vitol was also seen offering a
barge at CCM minus $2 a tonne.
* Vitol offered a cargo at $82 a tonne over September ICE
futures, while Total, BP, Morgan Stanley and Shell all bid for
cargoes in a higher range of $84-$90 a tonne cif NWE.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $706-$707 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$691-$700 a tonne fob ARA, up from $691-$693 a tonne on Tuesday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur traded at $646.50-$647.75 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$642-$643.50 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday.