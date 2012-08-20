LONDON, Aug 20 Premiums on jet fuel cargoes over ICE gasoil futures weakened by over $5 per tonne on Monday, while most other distillate prices were steady. Jet fuel prices spiked last week on tight Asian supplies and increased demand from the United States, which could not all be met by Asia. The U.S. sought to cover a supply shortfall after a fire shut a crude unit at California's second-largest refinery. European traders have booked multiple arbitrage cargoes for shipping across the Atlantic, one trader said, but the initial hype seemed to have calmed. The diesel and gasoil markets drifted sideways after most buyers in the region had already covered needs in advance of the August holiday period, another trader said. Levels are expected to remain underpinned, with expectations for greater demand for the winter season and from North Africa. Egypt tendered last week for 18 cargoes of gasoil for delivery in the fourth quarter to Mediterranean ports. Once trading is revived closer to September, an increase in South Asian demand also could add strength to the European market, which depends on arbitrage cargoes from Asia. Indian diesel demand is set to rise and Pakistan is seeking up to 305,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for delivery over September to December. "If Indian monsoon rains remain at lower-than-average levels and the country continues to struggle with power outages, Indian diesel demand will likely continue its path of massive year-on-year growth in the coming months, which will keep Asian gasoil supported," according to JBC Energy in an oil note. GASOIL * Four gasoil barges traded in the window at a discount to September ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne, unchanged for a fifth session. * Vitol sold all the barges to Statoil and PetroIneos. * September ICE gasoil futures were down 0.26 percent at $977.25 a tonne at 1634 GMT. * The ICE gasoil curve was slightly backwardated at the front of the curve, with the September/October spread trading at 25 cents. * The ICE gasoil crack was at $17.32 a barrel, down slightly from $17.80 a barrel at the close on Friday. DIESEL * Three diesel barges traded at premiums to September ICE gasoil of $28-$29 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from $27-$28 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. * Lukoil and STR sold to Morgan Stanley and Total. * Two barges of 50ppm diesel traded at ICE September gasoil futures plus $14 and $15 a tonne fob ARA. STR and North Sea Group sold to Phillips66 and DS. * No cargoes traded. On Friday, there were bids at September ICE gasoil futures plus $34/$46 range. JET FUEL * Three barges traded, with BP and Vitol selling to STR. BP sold one at ICE September gasoil plus $78 a tonne and another at CCM minus $3.00 a tonne. Vitol sold its barge at CCM minus $2.00. * No cargoes traded. Morgan Stanley bid at CCM plus $3.00 and ICE September gasoil plus $85 a tonne. Total bid at CCM flat plus ICE September gasoil plus $82 a tonne and on another at CCM minus $2.00 cif Northwest Europe. * Vitol offered a cargo at CCM plus $1.00 and ICE September gasoil futures plus $81 a tonne cif NWE. * The bids and offers were similar to Friday's deal level of gasoil futures plus $82 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $706.50 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's at $706-$709 a tonne fob ARA. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur traded at $641.50-$644 a tonne fob ARA, largely in line with Friday's deals at $642.50-$645.75 a tonne.