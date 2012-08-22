LONDON, Aug 22 Diesel barge differentials crept
higher in Europe on Wednesday, with traders pointing to more
strength due to planned maintenance by refiners, which will
limit the supply of products.
The refinery maintenance season starts again in September,
when many plants in the region will undergo scheduled work that
will limit capacity and potentially reverse recent increases in
refinery output rates.
In the United States data from the Energy Information
Administration showed that distillate stockpiles, which include
heating oil and diesel, rose 992,000 barrels to 125.21 million
barrels, though this was compared with forecasts for a build of
1 million barrels.
Physical gasoil stayed at a relatively steep discount to
futures, with traders citing quiet summer trade and a seasonal
lack of demand in the region.
Stronger prices in Asia and the United States also limited
supply in Europe, keeping the arbitrage window closed and
supporting prices.
GASOIL
* Gasoil barge differentials were unchanged for a seventh
session, with Vitol again selling a barge to Statoil at a
discount to September ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne.
* September ICE gasoil futures were down 0.1 percent
at $986.50 a tonne at 1604 GMT.
* The front of the ICE gasoil curve became slightly more
backwardated, with the September/October spread
trading at minus $1.25 cents.
* The ICE gasoil crack was at $17.76 a barrel,
below the $18.15 at the previous close.
DIESEL
* Diesel barges gained slightly, with two trading at $30 a
tonne over September ICE gasoil futures, compared with the
previous day's $29 a tonne fob ARA premiums.
* Morgan Stanley bought both from Statoil.
* No barges of 50ppm diesel traded. On Monday the last day
they traded, prices were at $14-$15 a tonne over September
futures.
JET FUEL
* BP sold two cargoes to Shell at CCM minus $1 and minus $2
respectively, in line with the bid/offer range the previous day.
* BP also sold a cargo to Shell at ICE gasoil futures plus
$81 a tonne cif NWE. This was lower than the bid offer range of
$82/$84 a tonne the previous day.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were traded at $709 a tonne fob ARA, compared to
those discussed at $711-$714 a tonne the previous day.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur traded at $652-$653.50, up a touch on the previous day's
$651-$653.25 a tonne range.