LONDON, Oct 1 Diesel barge and cargo
differentials in northwest Europe rose on Monday and ICE gasoil
futures retained their strong backwardation against a backdrop
of tight supply due to seasonal refinery maintenance and
unplanned outages in the Americas.
On the heating oil side, traders waited to see if German
households will resume buying to replenish their tanks ahead of
winter, although with prices back up around $980 a tonne they
are more likely to sit tight.
Brokers confirmed they had seen more demand for diesel than
heating oil to date.
Michael Wittner, an oil analyst at Societe Generale in New
York, said that refinery maintenance should support ICE gasoil
cracks for another four to eight weeks, but once product runs
and output pick up again, the crack will come off.
GASOIL
* One 0.1 percent gasoil barge traded at a discount to
October ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from
Friday's trades at discounts of $2-$2.50 a tonne. Gunvor sold
the barge to Mercuria.
* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded, but bids and offers
came in the $47-$50 a tonne fob ARA premium range.
* At 1541 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were flat
at $980.50 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was weaker at $18.84 a
barrel, slipping from $19.11 a barrel on Friday.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at
around $6 a tonne, slightly weaker than Friday's $6.25 a tonne.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Three barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at
premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $48-$49 a tonne fob
ARA, up from $42-$47.50 a tonne on Friday.
* Phillips 66, Total and North Sea Group sold the barges to
Vitol and Morgan Stanley.
* Total bought a cargo of French winter specification diesel
from Litasco at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $62 a
tonne cif NWE, up from Friday's trade at a premium of $57 a
tonne.
* In the Mediterranean market Koch bought a cargo of French
winter specification diesel from Repsol at a premium to October
ICE gasoil futures of $45 a tonne cif MED.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet fuel barges traded, but bids and offers came at
premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $83-$86 a tonne fob
ARA, up from Wednesday's premium at $81 a tonne fob ARA.
* One cargo traded, with Vitol selling to BP.
* The International Air Transport Association expects the
$630 billion airline industry to make a net profit of $4.1
billion this year, up from an earlier forecast of $3 billion but
still less than half the $8.4 billion achieved in 2011.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $680-$688 a tonne fob ARA, a
wider price range than Friday's trades at $682-$685 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $629-$632 a tonne fob ARA, in line
with Friday's trades at $628.25-$633 a tonne.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)