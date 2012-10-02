LONDON, Oct 2 Diesel differentials gained on Tuesday, with traders seeing prospects for strength caused by supply constraining maintenance lasting well into November at least. "Could last six weeks since the maintenance is long lasting and the backwardated market shape tends to starve the market, discourage the resupply it needs." Backwardation means that prices for more prompt delivery are higher, leading to a disincentive to store. Tight storage was seen as a continuing factor in the United States, as well as in Europe. U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel, were seen falling by 300,000 barrels for the week ended Sept. 28. Three analysts polled saw a draw in distillate stocks, one saw a gain and another expected no change. Workers at a Serbian shipping company on Tuesday ended their blockade of the Danube river, one of Europe's main waterways, which started last week in protest over wage arrears. The blockade made of ships and barges forced the authorities to halt navigation in the area about 70 kilometres (50 miles) north of the capital Belgrade and disrupted supplies of Euro-diesel fuel for the country's market. Increased demand from U.S. shipping companies and Japanese power utilities for low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) should ensure that it continues to trade at a wide premium to its dirtier high sulphur counterpart until year-end, benefiting European refiners. GASOIL * Three 0.1 percent gasoil barges traded at a discount to October ICE gasoil futures of $2-$3 a tonne fob ARA, up from the$4 a tonne discount on Monday. Gunvor and Shell sold to Vitol and Glencore. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded again, but bids and offers came in the $48-$53 a tonne fob ARA range, above the $47-$50 a tonne range on Monday. * At 1543 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down 0.33 percent at $979.25 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was weaker at $18.73 a barrel, compared to the close on Monday of $18.92. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was at around $6.25 a tonne, slightly stronger than Monday's $6.00 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * As on Monday, three barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $48-$49 a tonne fob ARA, up from $42-$47.50 a tonne on Friday. * Phillips 66 and SK Energy sold the barges to Vitol, BP and Shell. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One jet fuel barge traded at a premium to October gasoil futures of $81 a tonne fob ARA. This was below the bid/offer range of $83-$86 a tonne the day before. * No cargoes traded. There were bids in the $79-$83 a tonne cif NWE range, and no offers. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $681 a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of Monday's $680-$688 a tonne range. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $627.75-$630 a tonne, below the $629-$632 a tonne range on Monday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)