LONDON, Oct 9 Distillates prices were largely
rangebound on Tuesday supported by still tight supplies due to
seasonal refinery maintenance in Europe and low stocks.
European middle distillates stocks fell 0.1 percent
month-on-month in September as refiners struggled to meet diesel
demand, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed on
Tuesday.
Seasonal maintenance at several major refineries in
September has worsened an already tight supply situation
following the closure of the Petroplus refinery Coryton in the
UK and unexpected refinery outages in the Americas this summer.
Morocco's state refining company Samir is expected to close
a jet fuel buy tender on Wednesday for two 30,000-34,000 tonne
cargoes loading Nov. 3-5 and 16-20.
The prompt jet fuel market was still looking tight, traders
said, due to low stocks and seasonal refinery maintenance in
Europe.
German heating fuel demand for re-stocking ahead of winter
remained limp with gasoil futures trading close to or over
$1,000 a tonne and the approaching expiry of the front month
contract.
"Today not much action on our side. Again over $1,000 makes
it harder, also always difficult close to expiry," said one
supplier for the Swiss market.
Backwardation was also holding at its highest level since
November last year, keeping buyers that can wait on the
sidelines. The steep spread comes on the back of a supply crunch
due to maintenance coupled with the recent closures of many
units in Europe.
Fuel oil prices continued to come off with growing length in
the market.
"People finally realised that the market is long," said one
fuel oil trader. Fuel oil inventories built 1.4 percent over the
month to 91.65 million barrels, according to Euroilstock.
GASOIL
* Seven 0.1 percent gasoil barges changed hands, with Vitol
buying six and Mercuria the other. Shell, Gunvor, Transcor and
Belgomine sold the barges.
* Three barges traded at parity with October ICE gasoil
futures while others traded at discounts of $2 a tonne fob ARA,
in the same range as Monday's trades at 50 cents to $2 a tonne.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded but there was a bid at
October gasoil futures plus $33 and an offer at plus $34 a
tonne. The level was just under Monday's deal at a premium to
October ICE gasoil of $35 a tonne.
* At 1516 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up
0.70 percent at $1,000.50 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.48 a
barrel, down slightly from $19.89 a barrel around the same time
on Monday.
* The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R widened
to $11.75 a tonne, from around $11 a tonne at around the same
time.
* No gasoil cargoes traded but BP bid for a cargo in the
Mediterranean at CCM plus $1.00.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* No diesel barges traded but a bid surfaced at a premium of
$37 to ICE October gasoil futures and an offer was made at a
$41.50 premium. Monday's deals were at premiums of $38-$39 a
tonne fob ARA.
* Four diesel cargoes traded in Northwest Europe at November
ICE gasoil futures plus $51, $55, $57, $58 and $59 a tonne cif
NWE. Vitol bought three cargoes from Lukoil and two from SK
Energy, while Total bought one from Shell.
* In the Mediterranean, Total bought a cargo from Repsol at
a combination price of the high cif Med quote minus $1.00 and
November gasoil futures plus $39 a tonne cif Lavera.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* One jet fuel barge traded at a premium of $93 a tonne fob
ARA to November ICE gasoil futures, down from Monday's deals at
premiums of $96 a tonne. KLM sold to Morgan Stanley.
* No cargoes traded, but bids and offers came at premiums to
November ICE gasoil futures of $78-89 a tonne cif NWE, a wider
range than Monday at $82-$89 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* No barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded on Tuesday but bids and offers were in
the range of $652-$655 a tonne fob ARA, similar to Monday's
deals at $653 a tonne.
* Some barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5
percent sulphur content traded at $613.25-$616 a tonne fob ARA,
up slightly from deals done in the previous session at
$607.50-$611 a tonne.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)