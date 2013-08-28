LONDON, Aug 28 ICE gasoil futures hit a fresh
six-month high on Wednesday, dampening demand, as talk of
Western intervention in Syria gathered momentum.
In the jet fuel market, premiums edged up to the $72-$73 a
tonne level, but this is still well off the $95 a tonne reached
in March 2011 ahead of NATO air strikes in Libya.
"People were expecting the paper (market) to move first but
we've not seen it do much at all," a broker said. "There has
been some physical jet move into Florida, but nothing out of the
ordinary there."
Jet fuel has had a good run up in the United States,
attracting imports to both the Gulf Coast and West Coast, one
U.S.-based broker said, but prices have now started to cool as
the news on inbound cargoes has filtered into the market.
Most traders think military purchases will be made in the
Mediterranean jet fuel market if they are made at all, and
demand there was characterised as steady. "It's still pretty
much business as usual for this time of year," a broker said.
Asia is expected to ship no less than 850,000 tonnes of
diesel to Europe in September in what could be the highest
monthly volumes in at least two years.
The collapse of the Indian rupee is encouraging
refiners there to export more in exchange for hard dollars.
Traders said some 270,000-300,000 tonnes is expected to head to
northwest Europe from India alone in September.
Others suggested that as much as one million tonnes of
diesel might load in India for export to Europe in September,
although some of this could arrive in October.
GASOIL
* Three barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded at discounts to
September ICE gasoil futures of $1.75-$2 a tonne fob ARA,
firming from a $3 discount on Tuesday.
* Vitol sold two barges to Phillips 66 and Shell sold one to
AST.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. A bid came at a premium to
September ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA, up from
Tuesday's bid at a $17 premium.
* ICE September gasoil futures were up $9.50 to
$971.25 a tonne at 1536 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack was down at $14.99 a
barrel from $15.15 a barrel on Tuesday.
* The contango for September/October narrowed
slightly to $1 a tonne from $1.25 a tonne on Tuesday.
DIESEL
* Seven diesel barges traded at premiums to September ICE
gasoil futures of $23 a tonne fob ARA, at the upper end of
Tuesday's $21.50-$23 a tonne range.
* JP Morgan and Vitol were on the sell side, whilst Shell
and Morgan Stanley were buyers.
JET FUEL
* Three jet fuel barges traded at premiums to September ICE
gasoil futures of $72-$73 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from
Tuesday's bids and offers at $69-$70 a tonne premiums.
* Vitol sold a barge to Shell and BP sold to Total
Petrochemicals and Refining and Shell.
* Two jet fuel cargoes traded, with Vitol selling both to
BP.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur
content traded at $625 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's trades
at $600-$601 a tonne.
* Barges of high sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur
content traded at $604-$608.25 a tonne fob ARA, up from Friday's
$593-$594 a tonne.