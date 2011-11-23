* Forwards pulled down by bearish environment

* Spot down on healthy wind supply

* High temperatures for time of year curbs demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 European electricity forwards hit new eight-month lows on Wednesday as oil slipped and economic data weighed down sentiment while weaker spot prices also added to the negative tone.

"The fuels and economic environment are bearish," one curve trader said.

German Cal '12 baseload, the key contract for delivery next year, shed 50 cents to 53.90 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest level since March 11's 53.10 euros, according to Reuters data.

The March 11 level represented the power market before the March 12/13 nuclear disaster in Japan's Fukushima which propelled energy prices higher.

French Cal '12 was 20 cents lower at 53.20 euros.

Oil prices were dented by, among other factors, euro zone debt worries and one of the worst German bond sales since the launch of the euro, coal and gas were weaker and carbon hit fresh 33-month lows on weaker demand expectations.

Spot prices came under pressure from a healthy wind power supply scenario and some nuclear capacity returning to the grid in France, traders said.

German met office DWD said temperatures will be between 5 to 10 degrees until the end of the week with wind and rain in the north and drier conditions in the south.

German Thursday delivery was off 2.50 cents on the day at 62 euros. French day ahead base was down 1.35 euros at 62.65 euros.

Next-week and month-ahead prices sagged on prospects temperatures would be warmer than initially anticipated.

The 2011/2012 winter across Europe will likely be mild with no major cold spells, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said, joining in the chorus of weather watchers who in recent weeks have painted similar scenarios. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by XXX)