* German business sentiment up unexpectedly in Nov
* Spot falls on more wind power supply and mild weather
FRANKFURT/PARIS Nov 24 European
electricity curve prices fell on Thursday, battered by falling
EU carbon and gas prices and weaker coal but rebounding later as
carbon recovered somewhat and oil gained ground.
The Cal '12 baseload contract was last off 10 cents on the
day at 53.80 euros a megawatt hour, having hit an intraday low
of 53.35 euros earlier. The French contract fell by 30 cents to
52.90 euros.
Oil prices rose to more than $107 a barrel on Thursday,
helped by bigger-than-expected U.S. stockdraws.
The spot also fell on lower end-of-week demand, increased
wind power output and mild weather.
The Cal '12 baseload contract was last off 10 cents on the
day at 53.80 euros a megawatt.
Carbon rebounded from an earlier fresh low of 8.32
euros/tonne, gaining 1 percent.
British prompt gas sank to near the annual low on the
economic malaise and continued LNG shipments.
German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in November,
showing Europe's largest economy is weathering the euro zone
debt crisis better than experts have
feared.
Spot prices fell on increasing wind power supply and mild
temperatures, although low hydroelectric output in southern
Germany underpinned the prompt.
Friday prices in Germany fell by 6 euros to 55.90 euros and
by 5.40 euros in France to 57.25 euros.
Nuclear supply will be tightened when RWE's Gundremmingen C
reactor goes offline on Nov. 29 for two weeks of unscheduled
checks into the fuel element situation after monitoring systems
alerted the operator to defects.
This will take 1,344 MW out of the supply equation.
European power grid operators must watch extreme weather
this winter to avoid a breakdown of interconnectors as Germany
has shut nuclear capacity and no longer acts as the stabiliser
it used to be, grid operators' group Entso-E said in a seasonal
forecast.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by James
Jukwey)