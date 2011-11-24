* German business sentiment up unexpectedly in Nov

* Spot falls on more wind power supply and mild weather

FRANKFURT/PARIS Nov 24 European electricity curve prices fell on Thursday, battered by falling EU carbon and gas prices and weaker coal but rebounding later as carbon recovered somewhat and oil gained ground.

The Cal '12 baseload contract was last off 10 cents on the day at 53.80 euros a megawatt hour, having hit an intraday low of 53.35 euros earlier. The French contract fell by 30 cents to 52.90 euros.

Oil prices rose to more than $107 a barrel on Thursday, helped by bigger-than-expected U.S. stockdraws.

The spot also fell on lower end-of-week demand, increased wind power output and mild weather.

Carbon rebounded from an earlier fresh low of 8.32 euros/tonne, gaining 1 percent.

British prompt gas sank to near the annual low on the economic malaise and continued LNG shipments.

German business sentiment rose unexpectedly in November, showing Europe's largest economy is weathering the euro zone debt crisis better than experts have feared.

Spot prices fell on increasing wind power supply and mild temperatures, although low hydroelectric output in southern Germany underpinned the prompt.

Friday prices in Germany fell by 6 euros to 55.90 euros and by 5.40 euros in France to 57.25 euros.

Nuclear supply will be tightened when RWE's Gundremmingen C reactor goes offline on Nov. 29 for two weeks of unscheduled checks into the fuel element situation after monitoring systems alerted the operator to defects.

This will take 1,344 MW out of the supply equation.

European power grid operators must watch extreme weather this winter to avoid a breakdown of interconnectors as Germany has shut nuclear capacity and no longer acts as the stabiliser it used to be, grid operators' group Entso-E said in a seasonal forecast. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)