FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 25 European 2012 delivery power contracts fell to their lowest level since the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, tracking a record fall in European Union carbon permits, traders said, also citing signs the mild winter is not fuelling any sizeable demand.

The German benchmark contract Cal '12 for baseload delivery next year touched the 53.10 euros a megawatt hour level last traded on March 11, before the nuclear disaster in Japan's Fukushima on March 12/13 propelled global energy higher.

The German key contract was down by 65 cents on the day and has lost 5 percent over the past three weeks on a combination of weak economic prospects, warm weather and falling prices in related fuels oil, gas and coal.

"Especially the banks are selling," one trader said.

The same French contract fell by 45 cents to 52.45 euros, the lowest level since Jan. 27, according to Reuters data.

Carbon plumbed new depths to shed 11.5 percent as traders saw few possibilities for a market upturn for the rest of this year. It has lost more than 25 percent this week.

Brent edged down on nagging concerns about a euro zone debt crisis contagion, but prices held above $107 due to threats to supply emerging from France's call for sanctions on Iran's oil exports.

Spot power prices rose on lower wind output forecasts and the expectation that RWE's Gundremmingen C will go offline unscheduled from Tuesday.

German Monday baseload was 3 euros up at 58.75 euros.

"Wind power output capacity will fall to 4 gigs on Monday, down from 7 gigs on Friday," one French trader said, adding wind levels should rise back for the remainder of next week.

An unplanned outage at the Saint-Laurent 2 nuclear reactor also supported French spot prices, which rose by 2.50 euros to 59.75 euros.

