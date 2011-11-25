(Updates prices, adds French nuclear plan)
* German Cal '12 base contract at lowest since March 11
* Oil, carbon rebound stabilises afternoon price
* Spot up on less wind, French nuclear outage
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 25 European 2012
delivery power contracts fell to their lowest level since the
Fukushima disaster in March, tracking a record fall in European
Union carbon permits, traders said, also citing signs the mild
winter is not fuelling any sizeable demand.
The German benchmark contract Cal '12 for baseload delivery
next year last traded at 53.20 euros a megawatt hour, having
touched 53.10 euros in early trade.
This was the price seen on March 11, before the nuclear
disaster in Japan's Fukushima on March 12/13 propelled global
energy prices higher.
The German key contract was down by 60 cent s on the day
and has lost 5 percent over the past three weeks on a
combination of weak economic prospects, warm weather and falling
prices in related fuels oil, gas and coal.
"Especially the banks are selling," one trader said.
The same French contract fell by 70 cents to 52.20 euros,
the lowest level since late January.
Carbon last rebounded, having plumbed new depths to shed
11.5 percent as traders saw few possibilities for a market
upturn for the rest of this year. It has lost more than 25
percent this week.
Dec '12 carbon was at 7.63 euros, up from its earlier 6.98
euros all-time low, but down 26 cents on the day.
Brent pared losses and U.S. crude edged higher as
geopolitical concerns about supply and a higher Wall Street open
helped offset fears about demand curbs due to Europe's debt
woes.
Spot power prices rose on lower wind output forecasts and
the expectation that RWE's Gundremmingen C will go offline
unscheduled from Tuesday.
German Monday baseload was 3 euros up at 58.90 euros.
"Wind power output capacity will fall to 4 gigs on Monday,
down from 7 gigs on Friday," one French trader said, adding wind
levels should rise back for the remainder of next week.
An unplanned outage at the Saint-Laurent 2 nuclear reactor
also supported French spot prices, which rose by 2.50 euros to
59.75 euros.
Otherwise, supply was quite comfortable and
aggregated planning data reported to the EEX bourse showed that
available generation capacity in the region will likely go up
3.7 percent over the next seven days.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said the country would go
ahead with a controversial new-generation nuclear plant at
Penly, which would be its 60th reactor.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason
Neely)