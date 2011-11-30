FRANKFURT Nov 30 German power forwards prices on Wednesday bounced back from 9-month lows reached in the previous session, tracking gains in oil, coal and carbon, while curve prices in French edged lower.

Cal '12 baseload for delivery next year in Gemrany gained 30 cents to 53.20 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y in the over-the-counter market.

"There was a bit of a technical retracement, no excitement," one trader said.

The German benchmark contract last week had broken below its pre-Fukushima level of 53.10 euros, recorded on March 11 just before the nuclear accident in Japan propelled world energy prices higher.

The trader also cited a recovery in the most liquid European carbon contract, Dec '11, and a jump in oil prices after coordinated central bank action to address uncertainty in the global money markets.

The identical French power curve position, Cal '12, shed 25 cents to 52.20 euros, being led by oil's earlier decline on euro zone woes in a volatile session for crude.

Spot power prices eased on a windy weather outlook although solar production was lower and RWE's Gundremmingen C reactor missing, due to the start of a previously announced, unscheduled closure period of around two weeks.

But traders said that demand was weak, due to relatively high temperatures, and supply should be boosted when E.ON's Grohnde reactor is to rejoin the grid from Saturday, in tune with long-term maintenance schedules.

German day ahead base power lost 3.80 euros to 54.40 euros and French Thursday delivery was down 4.60 euros at 53.90 euros.

EDF's Chooz nuclear plant 1 has had to delay its restart planned for Nov. 28 due to drought as river flows have been affected by a dry bout this year.

A top Dutch court has approved RWE's permit for the German utility to build a controversial coal-fired power plant at Eemshaven. This validates the ongoing building work which environmentalises have tried to block. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy)