FRANKFURT/PARIS Dec 1 European power forwards prices on Thursday touched new 9-1/2 month lows, pulled down by Brent's downwards course, carbon's 4-percent drop, weaker coal prices and the absence of winter demand.

"The mild weather outlook undermines the short- and medium-term demand outlook, which spills over into the curve," one trader said.

German Cal '12 baseload for delivery next year dropped by 40 cents to 52.80 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest level since Feb. 18, in the over-the-counter market BY1DE-1Y.

The German benchmark curve contract last week had broken below its pre-Fukushima level of 53.10 euros, recorded on March 11 just before the nuclear disaster in Japan propelled world energy prices higher.

The identical French power curve position, Cal '12 BY1FR-1Y, was unchanged from Wednesday at 51.90 euros, up 10 cents from an earlier intraday low.

"Prices are set to continue falling because it looks like the winter will continue to remain mild at least until January," a French trader said.

Prices of European carbon permits plummeted as traders braced for more supply from European Investment Bank sales, due to be starting shortly. The most liquid contract, Dec '11 , was down 38 cents at 7.97 euros at 1125 GMT.

Brent crude fell more than $1 to $109.52 on concerns over slowing demand and the lingering European debt crisis.

Spot power was steady in Germany as prospects of low wind supply on Friday were offset by higher thermal availability and higher in France.

Next week's supply should be boosted by very high wind power availability and after E.ON's Grohnde reactor has rejoined the grid from Saturday, in tune with long-term maintenance schedules, traders said.

German day ahead base power was unchanged at 54.50 euros and French Friday delivery was at 53.60 euros, up 35 cents.

The French Chooz 1 reactor restarted late on Wednesday, RTE data showed, after EDF was forced to maintain it offline to protect minimum river flows amid dry weather conditions.

The new German front month ahead, January was at 54.50 euros, 2.60 euros above the Dec. expiry level on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)