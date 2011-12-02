* French 2012 contract falls by 35 cents to 51.55 euros/MWh * No fundamentals to underpin prices-traders * Mild temperatures push spot prices lower * EDF to sell 61 TWh of electricity to competitors in 2012 PARIS, Dec 2 European power prices slid across the board on Friday, pushed down by lower fuel prices, falling spot electricity prices and forecasts for mild temperatures, traders said. German Cal '12 baseload dropped by 15 cents to 52.65 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest level since Feb. 18, in the over-the-counter market BY1DE-1Y. The French 2012 contract fell by 35 cents to 51.55 euros/MWh . Brent crude oil futures fell further on Friday after the euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar, signalling investors backing off riskier assets such as oil. "There are no fundamentals to underpin prices," one trader said. In the spot market, prices slumped on forecasts showing temperatures would remain well above seasonal averages and ample wind power output. The French day-ahead contract fell by 4.25 euros to 49.00 euros while the German contract slumped by 6 euros to 48.75 euros. Temperatures will be 4.5 degrees Celsius warmer than seasonal averages on Sunday and around 1.5 degrees warmer next week, another trader said. In other news, EDF competitors will buy 61 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in 2012 from the former power monopoly as part of a law to bolster competition, French energy regulator CRE said. This makes up around 12 percent of the country's annual electricity consumption. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)