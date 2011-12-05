* German 2012 contract falls by 40 cents to 52.25 euros/MWh * Windy, warm winter outlook weighs down mid-term FRANKFURT, Dec 5 European power curve prices slid on Monday as the mild weather outlook curbed winter power demand for the medium term and cut prices. "There's plenty of wind and little demand, that prompts a lot of selling of the quarter and the year," one trader said. Germany's benchmark Cal '12 base contract shed 40 cents to 52.25 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest since Feb. 17, in the over-the-counter market BY1DE-1Y. It has lost 6 percent over the past four weeks since the winter 2011/12 supply scenario became less tight and demand less pronounced. The French 2012 contract fell by 70 cents to 50.85 euros/MWh . Brent crude oil futures climbed above $110 as rising tensions between Iran and the West increased the risk of oil flow disruptions. But coal and carbon forward prices gave way. Spot power prices rose a little as wind power output lagged last week's high levels although remaining above average, and with solar output low. E.ON's Grohnde nuclear reactor was back producing power after a maintenance period, the operator's website showed. The French day-ahead contract gained 1.50 euros to 50.50 euros and the German counterpart gained 50 cents to 49.25 euros. In weekend news, Germany's RWE said it plans to cut up to 8,000 of its 72,000 jobs over the next few years. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Alison Birrane)