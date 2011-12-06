* German 2012 contract falls by 45 cents to 51.85 euros/MWh * This lowest since mid-Feb, Reuters OTC data show * Carbon off 4 pct, oil dips towards $109 on euro zone FRANKFURT, Dec 6 European power curve prices fell on Tuesday, dragged down with oil's decline triggered by the latest euro zone downgrade risk and with EU carbon rights plummeting to near record lows. "There is little to stop the slide, with coal also lower and with no sign of additional winter demand," one trader said. Germany's benchmark Cal '12 base contract shed 45 cents to 51.85 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest since Feb. 16, in the over-the-counter market BY1DE-1Y. It has lost 7.4 percent over the past four weeks since the winter 2011/12 supply scenario became less tight and demand less pronounced. The French 2012 contract fell by 35 cents to 50.80 euros/MWh . Brent crude futures fell on a warning by ratings agency Standard & Poor's that it might downgrade euro zone countries. The benchmark has lost ground in four out of five trading session. Carbon prices fell 4 percent, extending a near 7-percent drop the previous day, also on stalling hopes of a concrete resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis. The most liquid Dec. 11 contract lost nearly 1.8 percent to 7.18 euros/tonne by 0830 GMT. Spot power prices fell on improving wind power output which overrode some thermal outages at RWE gas and coal fired plants in Germany. The French day-ahead contract shed 1.50 euros to 48.50 euros, and the German equivalent lost 75 cents to 48.50 euros. Swedish utility Vattenfall's German arm Vattenfall Europe on Monday said it must abandon plans for a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot project in Germany. It said this was due to popular opposition based on environmental fears, calling it "a harsh setback for innovation, climate change and the German economy." RWE seeks to raise upt to 2.5 billion euros to bolster its balance sheet via share sales. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Alison Birrane)