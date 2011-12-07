* E.ON's Grohnde reactor at full capacity * Forward curve receives technical support LONDON, Dec 7 German prompt power prices firmed slightly on Wednesday as stormy weather that was flooding the grid with wind power earlier in the week was expected to subside by Thursday while forward prices received some technical support. German wholesale electricity prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Thursday came out at 48.95 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Wednesday on Epex Spot exchange, up 30 euro cents on the day. The French day-ahead baseload price came out just over 48 euros a MWh, virtually unchanged. The German weather service DWD said it expected Wednesday's storm to soften by Thursday. "Temperatures will reach 3 to 9 degrees Celsius (and) the westerly winds will be moderate," the DWD said. Following a data error on its webpage that implied that E.ON's 1,430 MW Grohnde nuclear reactor might be about to go off the grid again after just having returned from maintenance Monday, the Duesseldorf-based company said that the facility was operating at full capacity. "Grohnde is on the grid and at full capacity, there was a brief data error that we reported, and there are no plans to take the reactor off the grid at the moment," a spokeswoman said. TECHNICAL SUPPORT On the far curve, German 2012 base power prices rose slightly on Wednesday morning on the back of technical buying. The contract's relative strength index (RSI) had been below 30 points most of the week, implying an oversold product, and when it hit 52 euros a MWh, some technical buying began to lift the product to 52.25 euros a MWh by 1255 CET. As a result, the RSI has risen back to a notch above 30 points, and the contract's moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals have begun to converge. Despite this, the contract remains in a firm downtrend in place since late August, and it has lose over 11.5 percent in value since then, erasing any gains made on the back of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March. The French 2012 base power contract was trading around 50.65 euros a MWh, a discount of 1.6 euros on its German equivalent. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)