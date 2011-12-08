* German 2012 contract rises by 47 cents to 52.60 euros/MWh * Carbon off 4 pct, oil dips by $1 PARIS, Dec 8 European spot power prices eased on Thursday, pushed lower by forecasts showing ample wind power in the next few days, weaker end-of-week consumption and continued mild weather. The 2012 contracts were mixed, with the French contract tracking lower oil prices and the German contract up on higher carbon permits. The French contract for 2012 delivery fell by 25 cents to 50.40 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while Germany's benchmark contract rose by 50 cents to 52.60 euros. Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Thursday on continued concerns about Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis and on the weaker euro and strengthened dollar. European Union carbon permits were up 4 percent in choppy trade on Thursday, reversing early losses after the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates to help the EU's ailing economy. Germany day-ahead electricity contract fell by 2.50 euros/MWH to 44.00 euros while the French contract fell by 45 cents to 46.25 euros. "There's more hydropower available in France, and end-of-week lower consumption," one trader said. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)