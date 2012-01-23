PARIS/FRANKFURT, Jan 23 European spot electricity prices jumped on Monday on forecasts for lower wind power output and some thermal plant outages. In Germany, Tuesday delivery baseload gained 3.10 euros to 47.60 euros a megawatt hour while the French contract gained 5.50 euros to 47.00 euros. Weather watchers' data showed that Tuesday's wind power capacity will come in at under 5,000 MW of usage and zero on Wednesday, only rising perhaps to 7,500 MW on Friday, while maximum capacity is 27,000 MW. E.ON's Scholven C hard coal fired block of 345 MW will be offline until Tuesday at least, due to a generator fault. RWE reported its hard coal unit Gerstainwerk K2 of 250 MW and the I and G gas units of 355 MW each at the same site were newly offline, probably for one, less than one, and two days respectively. Temperatures will be around 2 to 8 degrees Celsius until Thursday, met office DWD said. With a cooler outlook further ahead, week ahead and February prices increased for Germany, traders said. In France, nuclear production continued to be healthy with the 900-MW Tricastin 1 reactor restarting early in the day after a 4-day unplanned outage. French power consumption is expected to remain low for the time of year in a range of 78,000-79,500 MW until Thursday, with temperatures above seasonal averages. Traders noted a forecast from WSI saying the UK, Norway and France would be colder than normal in Feb but Germany and Central Europe warmer. Power curve prices were mixed but the benchmark Cal '12 base contract shed 14 cents to 50.85 euros, for which traders cited carbon and coal price losses and general lack of support for power forwards. The French contract also fell by 20 cents to 49.80 euros. Oil rose on geopolitical tensions, to near $111 a barrel after EU foreign ministers agreed to ban imports of Iranian oil from the start of July. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jason Neely)