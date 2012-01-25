* Wind power output to triple on Thursday * Cold outlook lifts month ahead * Curve rises with other fuels FRANKFURT, Jan 25 More wind power weighed on European spot electricity prices on Wednesdy while some week ahead and February prices rose on expectations for somewhat colder temperatures, traders said. German prices for Thursday delivery dropped by 7.35 euros a megawatt hour to 44.15 euros while the French contract shed 1.70 euros to 45.55 euros. "Wind capacity usage will triple over Wednesday's to over 10,000 MW in the course of Thursday," one trader said. German meteorological office DWD predicted a drop in temperatures from the weekend onwards and frost in wide parts of Germany from mid-next week. French temperatures are also expected to cool significantly next week with levels 1 to 4 degrees below seasonal averages. Some weather forecasts have pointed to colder weather hitting parts of Europe in Feb-April. February baseload gained 70 cents in Germany to 48.40 euros and 80 cents in France to 49.60 euros. Along the power forwards curve, 2013 delivery prices rose with those of carbon, coal, and gas. Brent crude slipped below $110 on recession fears, partly rekindled by stalled Greek debt talks, which overshadowed the demand outlook. But threats by Iran to respond to European sanctions by shutting a vital trade route supported prices. The French baseload contract for delivery next year rose by 5 cents to 50.15 euros and the German Cal '13 contract gained 25 cents to 51.30 euros. The German benchmark has established itself again above 51 euros but remains in a long-term downtrend begun in August. German business sentiment rose for the third month in a row in January, beating expectations and offering further evidence that the country is shrugging off the sovereign debt crisis better than its euro zone neighbours. In the renewable sector, a plan to cap solar panel installation at 1,000 megawatts (MW) annually proposed by Germany's economy minister would spell the end for the domestic solar energy industry, German manufacturer Bosch said in another episode of a controversy story over subisidies. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)