PARIS/FRANKFURT, Jan 26 European spot
electricity prices firmed on Thursday, lifted by prospects for
lower wind power supply and colder weather.
In Germany, the Friday delivery baseload gained
3.45 euros a megawatt hour to 47.60 euros while the French
contract firmed by 1.95 euros to 47.50 euros.
Wind capacity usage in Germany in the course of Friday is
forecast to slide to a mere third of the 11,000 MW of
utilisation on Thursday, weather watchers' data showed.
Temperatures are likely to decline to a range of minus 3
degrees and plus 1 by Sunday compared with the present range of
minus 2 to 5, German met office DWD said.
French power grid RTE showed on its website consumption
would remain stable on Friday at 77,500 MW before gradually
rising back next week from 84,100 MW on Monday to 89,200 MW on
Friday.
"This is not an amusing market right now because even when
temperatures fall prices don't rise in a big way," one trader
said.
EDF said the 900-MW FEssenheim 2 nuclear reactor would
restart in the coming weeks after it was stopped mid-April for
its once-a-decade maintenance.
"All three generators have now been replaced," an EDF
spokeswoman said.
Curve prices gained with those of carbon, coal and oil.
German Cal '13 baseload was 40 cents up at 51.70 euros
, the highest level since Jan. 13. The French contract
firmed by 42 cents to 50.55 euros.
In power market statistics, data supplied by the wind energy
and renewable power sector lobbies showed German turbine
capacity was 29,075 MW as of Dec. 31 2011, compared with 27,214
MW a year earlier, making the annual increase 6.8 percent.
In the solar power sector, environment minister Norbert
Roettgen wants to bring forward reductions in incentives by
three months to April 1 in light of continued strong expansion
while leaving open the door for more new photovoltaic units
instead of capping them as suggested by the economy
minister.
In macro news, German consumer morale rose unexpectedly to a
10-month high going into February, a survey showed on Thursday,
in the latest sign that consumption may support Europe's biggest
economy through uncertain times.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by James
Jukwey)