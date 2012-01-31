* Cold weather to last until mid next week * French Friday peak demand to rise close to record high * Curve falls on profit-taking, lower fuels PARIS/FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German and French prompt electricity prices extended gains on Tuesday as the onset of freezing weather lifted energy demand for heating and lighting, while profit-taking led to a loss on year-ahead prices following strong gains on Monday. German Wednesday baseload power prices rose 3.50 euros to 52.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the highest level since Dec. 16, while French equivalent prices gained 1.75 euros to 57.00 euros per MWh. "Supply margins are very very narrow but the cold weather seems not to last too long. In the medium term more downside is possible," one European power trader at a large trading house said. Point Carbon meteorologist Georg Mueller forecast very cold and mostly dry weather until the middle of next week but after that weather is expected to slowly turn milder and more unsettled, he said. In Germany, easing wind power output also helped drive prices higher, with Meteo Power group data showing wind capacity use of 10,000 MW on Wednesday could go to zero on Friday and Saturday and recover to only 5,000 MW over the weekend. In France, Friday peak electricity demand was expected to rise close to record highs well above 90 gigawatts (GW), which drove the equivalent electricity contract as high as 101.75 euros per MWh on Tuesday. The rest of the market took a breather after the sharp rises seen in most positions on Monday, with profit-taking weighing on the year-ahead contracts. German benchmark 2013 baseload power fell 80 cents day on day to 52.20 euros per MWh, while its French equivalent fell to 51.20 euros per MWh. "Gas, coal and CO2 prices also fell," one European energy broker said, giving another explanation for year-ahead price falls. In economic news, German retail sales fell unexpectedly in December 2011 but forecasts for the year 2012 are at a 1.5 percent plus. German unemployment dropped in January for the second month running and is now at 6.7 percent, the lowest for 21 years, clearly bucking the general euro zone trend to the highest unemployment since 1998. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps in Paris and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt)