* Freeze boosts prompt prices
* Day ahead prices at 2-month highs
* Curve little changed
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 1 German and French
prompt electricity prices jumped to their highest levels since
late November on Wednesday as sustained cold weather drove
demand higher while forwards prices remained broadly stable.
German Thursday baseload power prices rose 5.95 euros to
58.85 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the highest level
since Nov. 25 in over-the-counter market trading.
French equivalent prices gained 7.00 euros to 64.00 euros
per MWh, its highest since Nov. 21, Reuters data showed.
"Power producers are pleased to be earning good margins,"
one trader said.
French electricity demand is forecast to reach a new
all-time high on Friday and is forecast to rise even further to
nearly 99 gigawatts (GW) at peak-time on Tuesday, grid operator
RTE data showed.
Weather watchers forecast very cold and mostly dry weather
until the middle of next week with weather then slowly turning
milder and more unsettled.
In Germany, easing wind power output also helped drive
prices higher, with Meteo Power group data showing wind capacity
use of 10,000 MW late on Wednesday falling to the low thousands
on Friday and the weekend, with no recovery visible until next
Tuesday.
The power forwards market paused after sharp rises earlier
in the week.
German benchmark 2013 baseload power held around 52.20 euros
while its French counterpart edged 30 cents higher to 51.50
euros.
Coal and carbon firmed while coal prices eased.
In economic news, Germany's harmonised index of consumer
prices (HICP) indicating inflation eased further than expected
to -0.5 percent on the month in January and held firm at a rise
of 2.3 percent on the year.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Karolin Schaps, editing by Jason
Neely)