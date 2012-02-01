(Updates prices, adds background)
* Freeze boosts prompt prices
* Day ahead prices at 2-month highs
* Curve prices pick up as near-term firms
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 1 German and French
prompt electricity prices jumped to their highest levels since
late November on Wednesday as sustained cold weather drove
demand up and forward prices tracked gains in the spot and crude
markets.
German Thursday baseload power prices rose 6.50 euros to
59.40 euros ($77.76) per megawatt hour (MWh), the
highest level since Nov. 25 in over-the-counter market trading.
The EEX/EPEX midday auction price for the day ahead was above
that at 62.34 euros.
Easing wind power output also drove prices higher, with
Meteo Power group data showing wind capacity use of 10,000 MW
late on Wednesday, falling to the low thousands on Friday and
the weekend, with no recovery visible until next Tuesday.
French equivalent prices also extended gains, rising 7.00
euros to 64.00 euros per MWh, the highest since Nov. 21,
Reuters data showed. The corresponding EEX/EPEX price was
slightly below OTC at 63.50 euros.
"Power producers are pleased to be earning good margins,"
one trader said. Traders added that while the market was coping
well for the time being, a drop in German wind power and more
demand in France next week could cause serious
tightness.
French power for delivery early next week spiked even higher
as France is expected to reach a new all-time high in
electricity demand on Tuesday at nearly 99 GW.
Tuesday peakload changed hands at 120 euros on Wednesday,
according to broker data.
French grid operator RTE said a drop in temperatures by one
degree Celsius would mean a rise in demand by 2,300 MW.
Weather watchers forecast very cold and mostly dry weather
until the middle of next week, with conditions then slowly
turning milder and more unsettled.
The power forwards market rose along with week- and
month-ahead, which spilled over into the year-ahead deliveries,
while firmer crude prices also provided upside.
German benchmark 2013 baseload power gained 20 cents to
52.40 euros, while its French counterpart edged 40
cents higher to 51.60 euros.
Oil and carbon firmed, while coal and gas
prices eased.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane
Baird)