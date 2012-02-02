* Bourse sets German spot well below OTC, France nearer OTC * Earlier OTC rally took spot prices to 13 1/2 month highs * Curve also up, German Cal '13 at four-week high (Adds Paris dateline, curve price update, move by RTE, more Point Carbon data) FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 2 European prompt electricity prices retreated from earlier highs in afternoon trading on Thursday after the Epex spot exchange in Paris fixed day ahead prices below over-the-counter market levels. Prices, however, remained well above the previous day because of weather-driven demand. "There is less of a frenzied feel than early in the day but people are still on their toes over possibly tight supplies in the region next week," one trader said. German Friday baseload power was fixed at 63.8 euros a megawatt hour on the Epex Spot. Earlier, OTC prices in the wider wholesale market had leapt 20.90 euros to 70.50 euros ($9,300) per megawatt hour (MWh), the highest level since Dec. 14, 2010. German peakload was fixed at 77.1 euros on the exchange, compared with an earlier OTC level of 86 euros, which was 15 euros up day-on-day and also the highest since Dec. 14, 2010. Chilly temperatures and easing wind power output have driven prices higher, given strong demand from across Germany and neighbouring Europe, traders said. Point Carbon data showed little wind output for the coming days but also slightly decreasing consumption levels. It saw the little wind scenario more or less until Feb. 9 when Feb. 10 could see a daily average production of 2,274 MW compared with 1,462 MW on Friday Feb. 3 and a relatively higher 2,107 MW on Tuesday Feb. 7. It forecast German consumption at 76.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, down from 76.9 GW Thursday, pegging Monday, Feb. 6 at 75.9 GW and the daily average for next week at 71.6 GW. French equivalent spot prices were set by Epex at 86 euros for Friday delivery, with the OTC price having jumped 25.75 euros to 91 euros base and Friday peak gained 25 euros to 104 euros. OTC week and month ahead prices also gained sharply, as did the forwards curve. Weather watchers forecast very cold and mostly dry weather until the middle of next week, with conditions then slowly turning milder and more unsettled. Germany will see minus 5 to minus 13 degrees by Sunday, compared with minus 2 to minus 10 at the moment, met office DWD's daily report said. French grid operator RTE revised down its demand forecasts for Friday, with levels remaining high but not expected to reach new records. Friday demand is forecast to peak at 93.5 GW. But demand on Monday is forecast to breach the previous record high reached in December 2010 by 2 percent, rising to 98.7 GW, as temperatures are set to drop more than 10 degrees Celsius below seasonal norms. French peakload power for next week traded as high as 116 euros per MWh. RTE has also launched a consumption alert requesting users in certain regions which are under particular strain to lower their power demand at peak time on Thursday evening. Along the curve, German benchmark 2013 base power gained 90 cents to 53.30 euros, its highest level since Dec. 29's 53.75 euros, but off an intraday high of 53.50. Its French counterpart rose by 85 cents on the day to 52.15 euros. Gas and carbon firmed strongly, while coal prices steadied after a weaker start while oil prices shed earlier gains on bearish inventories news. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Karolin Schaps,; editing by James Jukwey)