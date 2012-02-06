PARIS, Feb 6 European spot electricity
prices for Tuesday delivery jumped on Monday as a continued cold
spell which started last week was predicted to push French power
consumption to new highs later on Monday.
French power grid RTE predicts consumption in France will
reach a new time high of 97,700 megawatts (MW) at 1800 GMT on
Monday before rising to 98,000 MW on Tuesday. Consumption will
fall thereafter as temperatures are expected to climb back up.
The previous use record was set at 96,710 MW on Dec. 15
2010.
French prices for Tuesday baseload jumped by 50 euros to
155.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while the peakload contract
soared by 78 euros to 200 euros/MWh.
France will for the first time import more electricity from
Britain than from long-standing partner Germany at peak time on
Monday as the latter is forced to keep spare generation during
freezing cold weather, the French energy minister said on
Monday.
France will carry out net imports of 6,500 MW at 1800 GMT,
leaving some spare net import capacity of around 3,000 MW.
German Monday baseload power traded at 80.00 euros a
megawatt hour, up 9 euros Friday levels.
Along the curve, baseload prices hedged a touch higher,
pushed by strong gains in spot prices. France's and Germany's
contracts for 2013 delivery rose by 5 cents to 52.80 euros and
53.20 euros, respectively.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Karolin Schaps, editing by
William Hardy)