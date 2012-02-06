PARIS, Feb 6 European spot electricity prices for Tuesday delivery jumped on Monday as a continued cold spell which started last week was predicted to push French power consumption to new highs later on Monday. French power grid RTE predicts consumption in France will reach a new time high of 97,700 megawatts (MW) at 1800 GMT on Monday before rising to 98,000 MW on Tuesday. Consumption will fall thereafter as temperatures are expected to climb back up. The previous use record was set at 96,710 MW on Dec. 15 2010. French prices for Tuesday baseload jumped by 50 euros to 155.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while the peakload contract soared by 78 euros to 200 euros/MWh. France will for the first time import more electricity from Britain than from long-standing partner Germany at peak time on Monday as the latter is forced to keep spare generation during freezing cold weather, the French energy minister said on Monday. France will carry out net imports of 6,500 MW at 1800 GMT, leaving some spare net import capacity of around 3,000 MW. German Monday baseload power traded at 80.00 euros a megawatt hour, up 9 euros Friday levels. Along the curve, baseload prices hedged a touch higher, pushed by strong gains in spot prices. France's and Germany's contracts for 2013 delivery rose by 5 cents to 52.80 euros and 53.20 euros, respectively. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)