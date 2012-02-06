* French exchange price at highest since Oct. 2009 * Real-time demand below forecasts, may not reach new high * German spot up on tighter system with lower wind forecast (Updates French demand forecast, adds trader comment) PARIS, Feb 6 European spot electricity prices for Tuesday delivery jumped on Monday as a continued cold spell which started last week was predicted to push French power consumption to a new record high at peak-time on Monday. French baseload spot prices on the EPEX Spot exchange rose to the highest level in over two years and German equivalent prices were dragged higher on a tight system. French power grid operator RTE predicted consumption in France will reach a new all-time high of 97,700 megawatts (MW) at 1800 GMT on Monday before rising even higher. French baseload spot prices on the EPEX Spot exchange rose to the highest level in over two years and German to 98,000 MW on Tuesday. But real-time consumption figures showed on Monday afternoon that actual demand was around 2,000 MW lower on average than forecast levels, indicating the new high may not be reached after all. French prices for Tuesday baseload jumped by 50 euros to 155.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter (OTC) market while the peakload contract soared by 78 euros to 200 euros/MWh. France will for the first time import more electricity from Britain than from long-standing partner Germany at peak time on Monday as the latter is forced to keep spare generation during freezing cold weather, the French energy minister said on Monday. France is expected to attract net imports of 6,500 MW at 1800 GMT, leaving some spare net import capacity of around 3,000 MW. In Germany, Tuesday baseload power traded at 80.00 euros a megawatt hour, up 9 euros on Friday levels, as lower wind power input further tightened already strained supply margins. But traders said they were surprised by the comparatively high outcome of the German spot price as demand in Europe's largest economy was less sensitive to swings in temperature levels. "France is way more sensitive to temperatures, while German demand is less so. That's why we were more surprised by the high German and less by high French prices," one continental European power trader said. Along the curve, baseload prices edged a touch higher, pushed up by strong gains in spot markets. France's and Germany's contracts for 2013 delivery rose by around 5 cents to 52.70 euros and 53.20 euros, respectively. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)