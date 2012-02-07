* French spot trading in highest range seen in two years * New French record demand forecast for Tuesday evening * German wind output to drop, but demand to weaken too (Updates prices, adds EPEX Spot settlement, fundamentals) PARIS, Feb 7 French spot power prices remained near 28-month highs on Tuesday as demand was still forecast to climb above previous records with unseasonably cold weather boosting power demand for heating. In Germany, spot prices traded slightly higher day on day on lower wind power output and as gas prices surged, but contracts were expected to soften later this week with rising temperatures. "On the one hand, prices are driven by the cold snap and some sort of panic, or at least traders being nervous," one European energy trader at a utility said. "On the other hand I think capacity is at its maximum, meaning that the expensive generation is on line, driving the price." French day-ahead baseload traded at 136 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday afternoon, down from the previous session, but still in the highest trading range seen in over two years. The equivalent German contract traded up to 85 euros per MWh, up 5 euros day on day, while peak prices reached as high as 107 euros. Over-the-counter (OTC) trading of German prompt contracts turned more bullish after the EPEX Spot exchange price was fixed well above OTC levels at 98.98 euros on the base and at 129.94 euros on the peak. French power network operator RTE forecast Tuesday peak-hour demand to reach a new record high of 100,100 MW, as much as 3,390 MW above the standing record reached in December 2010. But new records have been forecast daily since last week and have failed to materialise so far as RTE urges consumers in critical areas to reduce energy use at peak time. In Germany, wind power production was forecast to fall by around 900 MW on Wednesday, but power demand is set to drop by 1.3 gigawatts (GW), according to analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company. British gas prices reached a fresh six-year high at more than 100 pence per therm on Tuesday as cold weather further lifted heating gas demand. Baseload prices for next week were trading well below spot levels as power demand is forecast to drop across the region with milder weather. German week-ahead baseload traded at 65.25 euros per MWh as temperatures ar expected to rise marginally, while the French equivalent contracts was valued at 82.50 euros on Tuesday afternoon. Price movements on the far-end of the curve bucked the bullish trend on the prompt and fell on Tuesday. German year-ahead baseload BY1DE-1Y was flat at 53.25 euros, while French prices BY1FR-1Y were 25 cents lower at 52.45 euros. Traders said the were surprised by softer calendar contracts, saying prices were likely to rise again to add further risk premium highlighted by the current cold weather. "On the forward curve prices should be higher as they are not holding enough risk premium," another energy trader at a different utility said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by William Hardy)