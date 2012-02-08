* EPEX Spot settles at 367 euro for French baseload power * EDF stops hydro plant after water system issue * Swiss spot at 300 euros in OTC market * German prices unfazed by spikes in France, Switzerland PARIS, Feb 8 French spot power prices surged 50 euros on Wednesday after an unplanned hydro plant outage as traders worried about supply to the power system which was already stretched due to near record high demand. French baseload spot prices rose to 190 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at midday on Wednesday, after opening the session at around 140 euros. "There are a few hydro plant outages which might have played into the price surge. Swiss spot prices are also high, so they could be expecting issues with hydro," said one European power trader. EDF's 910-megawatt Montezic hydro plant shut down earlier on Wednesday due to a water system glitch, grid operator RTE said. "The time of the outage coincides with French power prices going through the roof," another power trader said. The unexpected tightening of supply margins also sent the French EPEX Spot exchange settlement price to a fresh two-year high at 367 euros on the base and 627 euros on the peak, four times higher than on Tuesday. The exchange said the high price was not caused by a technical problem, as some market participants thought, but a result of tight market conditions. Prices in the neighbouring Swiss power market, which draws high imports from the French market and also depends on production from hydro plants, soared as high as 300 euros on the base, according to broker data. German power prices, on the other hand, resisted price spikes in neighboouring markets and traded largely flat day on dat at 85.55 euros on the spot as higher wind power is expected to enter the system on Thursday. Traders expected the situation in France to ease on Thursday as power demand levels were forecast to drop with slightly milder weather, after consumption hit a new record high on Tuesday evening. Curve contracts in Germany and France also resisted bullish prompt pressure and traded lower day on day. Germany cut its premium to French 2013 baseload power and the prices converged at 52.50 euros on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. editing by William Hardy)