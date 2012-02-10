* EDF's 1,300-MW Cattenom reactor in unplanned outage
* Temperatures to climb, wind power to rise next week
* German 2013 baseload slips below French equivalent
PARIS, Feb 10 French weekend prices jumped
early on Friday as a second unplanned nuclear outage within 12
hours caused panic in the market about a supply shortage, but
prices for next week were steady as warmer weather was expected
to ease demand pressure.
French baseload power for Saturday delivery traded nearly
twice as high as in the neighbouring German market at 100.00
euros, after EDF's 1,300 Cattenom 2 nuclear reactor went offline
unexpectedly overnight, tightening supply margins already under
strain from high winter demand.
"The weekend contract opened very very high at 110 euros but
has since lost 20 euros," one French power trader said.
The French weekend contract last traded at 88.00 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh) on Friday, easing off its high opening price
after real-time consumption levels showed forecasts were around
1,000 MW higher than the outturn, another trader said.
Week-ahead prices in France and Germany were steady on
Friday, reflecting traders' expectations Friday's unplanned
outage would not last into next week.
EDF's 900-MW Tricastin 2 nuclear reactor, which stopped for
an unplanned outage on Thursday, is expected to resume power
production on Friday.
Milder weather forecasts for next week also helped ease
pressure on week-ahead prices as demand is set to drop,
especially in the electricity-dependent French market.
With temperatures set to climb to just 5 degrees Celsius
below seasonal norms, as opposed to 10 degrees difference seen
this week, French power demand is expected to ease below the
90,000-MW peak-time threshold from Wednesday onwards.
French evening demand had reached a new all-time high of
101,700 MW on Wednesday.
French week-ahead prices slipped one euro day on day to
81.00 euros on Friday, while in Germany the same contract fell
to 53.00 euros.
Wind power output next week is expected to double compared
with this week.
"In the first part of the week, wind power production will
reach above the seasonal normal levels, gradually declining
towards the end of the week," analysts at Point Carbon, a
Thomson Reuters company, said.
Further out, curve contracts further edged lower and the
German and French year-ahead contracts traded near parity.
German 2013 baseload power last traded at 51.65 euros, a
10-cent discount to the equivalent French contract.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)