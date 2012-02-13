* Temperatures climb, wind, solar output rise * German 2013 baseload stays below French equivalent FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German and French nearby power prices dropped on Monday after the region saw temperatures rise by 15 degrees from chilly conditions last week which had sent prices soaring. "The high price phase here is over and positions are being sold," said one trader in northern Germany. "The forwards market had already anticipated this last week." Tuesday delivery baseload in Germany, at 66 euros a megawatt hour was 5 euros down from Friday prices. In France, which had seen sky-rocketing spot prices due to nuclear sector tightness and higher exposure to unusual cold periods, the day ahead price was 80 euros, down from 100 euros paid at the weekend as demand eased considerably. The crisis last week showed France's vulnerability to the weather and nuclear problems, but the government intends to push ahead with nuclear two months ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Temperatures in Germany are set to climb to between plus 1 and plus 7 degrees Celsius by Wednesday compared with sub-zero daytime temperatures last week, according to weather reports. German solar power daytime peaks will continue at 80 percent of capacity this week while wind power, which last week weakened, will reach nearly 20,000 MW of capacity or two thirds of the total on Wednesday or Thursday. Outages at major utility E.ON were minimal while RWE showed a steady number of unexpected, cold-related troubles at thermal installations, but most are due to be fixed within a couple of days. Germany, which is permanently tighter than in recent winters due to the shutdown of a large amount of nuclear capacity, nevertheless helped supply France with exports at times last week, only experiencing local bottlenecks itself. Further out, power curve contracts edged lower along with coal and carbon prices losses. Oil prices rose above $1, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of a revival in demand growth, after Greece approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout. German 2013 baseload power traded at 51.35 euros, 30 cents down, and the same French contract at 51.60 euros, stable compared with Friday. Elsewhere, the European Union's Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said at the weekend there was no reason for concern that persistently cold weather across Europe could cause a shortage of gas in the region. Some gas supply tightness in south-western Germany had resulted in idle coal-to-power capacity to be dusted off last week to replace gas capacity that was undersupplied. (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; editing by Jason Neely)