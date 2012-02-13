* Temperatures climb, wind, solar output rise
* German 2013 baseload stays below French equivalent
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German and French nearby
power prices dropped on Monday after the region saw temperatures
rise by 15 degrees from chilly conditions last week which had
sent prices soaring.
"The high price phase here is over and positions are being
sold," said one trader in northern Germany. "The forwards market
had already anticipated this last week."
Tuesday delivery baseload in Germany, at 66 euros a megawatt
hour was 5 euros down from Friday prices.
In France, which had seen sky-rocketing spot prices due to
nuclear sector tightness and higher exposure to unusual cold
periods, the day ahead price was 80 euros, down from 100 euros
paid at the weekend as demand eased considerably.
The crisis last week showed France's vulnerability to the
weather and nuclear problems, but the government intends to push
ahead with nuclear two months ahead of the upcoming presidential
election.
Temperatures in Germany are set to climb to between plus 1
and plus 7 degrees Celsius by Wednesday compared with sub-zero
daytime temperatures last week, according to weather reports.
German solar power daytime peaks will continue at 80 percent
of capacity this week while wind power, which last week
weakened, will reach nearly 20,000 MW of capacity or two thirds
of the total on Wednesday or Thursday.
Outages at major utility E.ON were minimal while RWE showed
a steady number of unexpected, cold-related troubles at thermal
installations, but most are due to be fixed within a couple of
days.
Germany, which is permanently tighter than in recent winters
due to the shutdown of a large amount of nuclear capacity,
nevertheless helped supply France with exports at times last
week, only experiencing local bottlenecks itself.
Further out, power curve contracts edged lower along with
coal and carbon prices losses. Oil prices rose above $1,
supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of a revival in
demand growth, after Greece approved an austerity bill to secure
a second bailout.
German 2013 baseload power traded at 51.35 euros,
30 cents down, and the same French contract at 51.60 euros,
stable compared with Friday.
Elsewhere, the European Union's Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger said at the weekend there was no reason for concern
that persistently cold weather across Europe could cause a
shortage of gas in the region.
Some gas supply tightness in south-western Germany had
resulted in idle coal-to-power capacity to be dusted off last
week to replace gas capacity that was undersupplied.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert,; editing by Jason Neely)