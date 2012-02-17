* German, Austrian plant availability to rise * French Monday power demand revised down * SocGen lowers German 2013-15 power price forecast PARIS, Feb 17 Monday power prices in Germany and France fell on Friday as demand forecasts in France were revised down and European wind power was expected to rise sharply on levels seen this week. German Monday baseload power fell two euros to 46.50 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), reflecting healthy supply margins on the back of a rise in power plant availability and strong wind power influx. German and Austrian power plant availability is due to rise 1.8 percent next week to 68,885 MW, while central-western European wind output was expected to rise to 6.8 GW-10 GW, according to various forecasts. Demand levels were also expected to drop as populous regions in Germany were due to wind down for a carnival holiday. In France, peakload Monday prices fell 45 euros to 87.25 euros from a high reached in the previous session, when prices surged on the back of concerns about planned nuclear reactor shutdowns for maintenance coupled with higher demand levels. French grid operator RTE on Friday cut its estimates for Monday peak-time power demand, which eased worries about tight supply margins. "There's a lot of wind and RTE has lowered demand estimates for Monday, which is strange seeing as temperatures are forecast lower than predictions made yesterday," one French power trader said. Three reactors are planned to go offline over the weekend on top of six others which are already shut for maintenance. EDF's Cattenom 2 nuclear reactor is expected to restart on Sunday. Curve contracts continued rising on Friday as oil hovered around the $120 per barrel mark and gas prices also lent support. German baseload year-ahead power BY1DE-1Y rose 25 cent to 52.40 euros, while the French equivalent price BY1FR-1Y was slightly above German levels at 52.60 euros. French bank Societe Generale lowered its forecasts for 2013-15 German power as supply overcapacity and a downturn in European demand are expected to weigh on energy contracts. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by William Hardy)