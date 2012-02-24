* Renewable output seen low next week * Curve rises on oil, CO2 gains * German Cal '13 at new 2012 high * Coming solar subsidy cuts in focus (Adds France, updates prices, adds EEX data, story links) FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 24 Nearby electricity delivery prices jumped in Germany on Friday on expectations for lower wind and solar production which will curtail exports. The French spot contract was steady to firmer as consumption and production levels remained stable. "Maybe some more thermal capacity will be attracted back if the prices keep rising," one trader said. Point Carbon data showed a fall from Saturday onwards from over 10 GW/h average daily German wind production to under 5 GW/h, where it could stay for the following 9 days, and solar output projected at below 2,000 MW/h up to March 1. Its data also showed power consumption forecasts for Germany higher for Monday/Tuesday, lower for France, and broadly stable for the Netherlands for those two working days compared with Friday's in the relevant markets. Germany's Monday delivery baseload in the OTC market was 10.25 euros up from Friday levels at 51.50 euros a megawatt hour while the French equivalent contract remained stable at 56.25 euros as temperatures rose and demand eased more. Plant capacity next week will likely rise 3 percent in Germany and Austria, as coal and gas-fired units add to availability, data from bourse EEX showed. Looking at March border power auctions, the latest prices to ship German power into France that month rose by a third over February, suggesting sustained demand. Along the forward curve, prices increased further, supported by firm oil and carbon, which gained ahead of a vote in the EU parliament on whether to withhold supply and boost sagging prices. The German baseload contract for Year Ahead delivery, Cal '13, rose 25 cents to 53.80, its highest level since Dec. 28, 2011. The same French contract was steady at 53.95 euros. Brent crude rose towards $124, on track for a fifth straight weekly gain, as worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data offset concerns that high oil prices could restrain demand. Germany's planned cuts to solar subsidies, in a sector supplying 3 percent of power, continued to be a talking point. Cuts of up to 30 percent may be sealed at a March 9 meeting in the world's number 2 market for panels after installations boomed and operators collected incentives that are burden for customers. Elsewhere, German grid firm Amprion said it had boosted equipment to help balance the southern German power grid, which had become a worry in the recent cold snap. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, editing by James Jukwey)