* German Cal '13 at 3-month high, France at 4-1/2 month high
* Carbon uncertainty triggers hedge buys
* Prompt prices ease on mild weather, more wind
(Adds France, carbon, updates prices, weather outlook)
BERLIN/PARIS, Feb 27 Europe's power curve
prices rose on Monday ahead of a EU parliamentary committee
decision due on Tuesday regarding cutting the supply of carbon
permits in 2013-2020.
"People are hedging the possibility of tighter CO2
allowances supply," one trader said.
Traders also cited firmer gas and coal prices, which have a
close relationship with power, and oil's recent strength.
The set-aside option for CO2 supply curbs on Friday appeared
to have the support of all seven political groupings in the EU
parliamentary industry committee, but ballots can still fail and
the size and timing of withdrawals is unclear.
The German baseload contract for year ahead power delivery,
Cal '13, rose 60 cents to 54.40, its highest level
since Nov. 22, 2011.
The same French contract was 35 cents higher at 54.40 euros,
where it last traded in mid-October.
EU carbon prices rose sharply on strong gas and adding to
the positive sentiment ahead of the parliamentary vote
At 1418 GMT, the ICE ECX December 2012 EUA contract was
pegged at 9.59 euros, 16 cents above the settlement on Friday,
when carbon gained 6 percent.
Crude oil fell more than $1 after five trading days of gains
which had pushed it to 10-months highs.
Brent has risen 16 percent this year and petrol and
heating oil prices in the region are at records buoyed by
currency effects.
In contrast to the power curve, nearby electricity delivery
prices fell on milder temperatures and more wind power.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed likely German
wind production at under 5 GW/h until March 11, after it had
exceeded 15 GW/h last week.
The data also showed power consumption forecasts for Germany
slightly higher for Tuesday but falling thereafter, and with the
week ahead average volume seen 5.9 percent below Monday's
expected consumption.
Temperatures will probably go up to between 7 and 17 degrees
Celsius by Thursday from 3 to 9 degrees measured on Monday, the
DWD meteorological office said.
French electricity consumption was expected to fall this
week, with French power grid RTE predicting power use to fall to
71,400 MW on Friday, down from 73,900 MW on Monday, tracking
milder temperature forecasts.
Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload in the OTC market was
down 5.90 euros from Monday levels at 45.90 euros a megawatt
hour while the French equivalent day ahead contract
lost 1.75 euros to 54.50 euros.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison
Birrane)