* Spot falls on warmer temperatures, low demand
* French strike has no impact on nuclear output
PARIS, Feb 29 European electricity prices
fell across the board on Wednesday, pulled lower by mild
weather, ample renewable power supplies and lower fuel prices,
traders said.
French baseload electricity prices for Thursday delivery
fell by 3.50 euros to 50.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the
over-the-counter market. Its German equivalent fell by 2.00
euros to 48.00 euros.
"Prices are lower because it is warm everywhere in Europe
and temperatures will continue to rise tomorrow," one trader
said. "The risk of freezing cold weather is now behind us," he
added.
Temperatures will continue to climb this week, before
falling back next week to around two degrees Celsius below
seasonal averages but traders said the cold snap would be
limited in time and intensity.
The 2,000 megawatt power cable linking the French and
British electricity markets will shut down from May 21-29 for
valve replacement work, operator National Grid said on
Wednesday.
France's main unions gathered forces on Wednesday for a day
of protest action against austerity measures being imposed
across the European Union, but the disruption from rallies and
work-stoppages was expected to be limited.
French electricity and gas workers were not expected to
disrupt supplies or cut production capacity in nuclear power
plants, a CGT spokesman said on Wednesday.
Germany's baseload contract for year ahead power delivery,
Cal '13, shed 50 cents to 52.95 euros. The same French
contract was also 50 cents lower at an identical 53.00 euros.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli, Editing by James Jukwey)