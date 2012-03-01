* Cal '13 baseload at one-week low in Germany * Spot prices weighed down by milder weather BERLIN, March 1 European power forwards eased on Thursday, after three-month highs hit earlier this week, alongside a lower fuels market. Germany's Cal '13 baseload contract was 10 cents down at 52.85 euros a megawatt hour, its lowest since Feb. 22. France's Cal '13 base was stable at 53 euros. "It's all logical with coal, gas and oil weaker and carbon having factored in the EU (set-aside) decision," said one trader. Coal for north Europe delivery next year was quoted by brokers at $112/tonne, down $2.65 from Wednesday and gas was suppressed by weak demand due to warmer temperatures. EU carbon emissions prices traded slightly higher after three days of losses, having absorbed news that the EU Parliament's industry committee voted in favour of a measure to withdraw pollution permits in the 2013-2020 period. Brent oil held steady abovee $122, drawing support from a faster-than-expected expansion of the U.S. economy, having fallen previously for three days in a row from highs last Friday. In spot power trading, French baseload for Friday delivery fell by 1.75 euros to 48.50 euros in the over-the-counter market. Its German equivalent fell by 35 cents to 47.65 euros. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb this week to up to 9 degrees in Germany and to 14 degrees in France. Next week, temperatures are expected to fall back to below seasonal averages but cold snaps will be limited in intensity. In Germany, a decision by chancellor Merkel's cabinet to cut obligatory solar incentives by up to 30 percent caused arguments between renewable industry lobbies and the government while shares in solar companies dropped in the world's largest solar market. The government wants to slow the expansion of solar as it is costing the taxpayer too much while still producing relatively little power. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)