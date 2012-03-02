PARIS/BERLIN, March 2 Colder weather and lower wind power forecast for early next week pushed up European electricity prices for Monday delivery, while curve prices were mixed. Monday delivery baseload in Germany was up by 90 cents from Friday levels at 48.20 euros while the French contract firmed by 2 euros to 51.50 euros. But week ahead prices in both markets were lower on the back of forecasts showing healthy wind capacity levels in the second half of the week. They are expected to reach 10,000 MW accompanied by high solar capacity utilisation throughout. Consumption in France is expected to rise to 72,600 MW on Monday and rise to a weekly high of 76,200 MW on Thursday when temperatures are expected to fall below seasonal averages. German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to March 9 will likely rise 0.8 percent compared with Friday's, mainly at brown-coal and gas-fired generation plants, data from the EEX bourse showed. At the same time, the number of published plant outages was low in both countries. Germany's power curve rose with carbon on Friday as energy traders awaited a March 9 EU environment ministers meeting, which could have an impact on CO2 prices. Power traders said the curve was shrugging off oil price falls and watching the carbon developments more closely, especially given oil's retreat was from its record levels hit on Thursday. The EU ministers will try to agree a position on a European Commission study on how the bloc can best reach its 2050 target to cut emissions by at least 80 percent. The study is not a binding proposal, but because it references the need to withdraw carbon permits from the EU ETS it could have a bearing on how countries will approach a June vote on a set-aside measure in an energy efficiency bill. German Cal '13 baseload power was 40 cents up at 53.35 euros a megawatt hour while the French equivalent contract fell by 10 cents to 53.40 euros. In macro news, German retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, denting economic confidence somewhat. (Reporting by Muriel Bosellli and Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)