* Wind, solar at high levels, uses slow due to weather
* Power curve up with other fuels
BERLIN, March 7 High renewables output and
mild weather cut European prompt power prices on Wednesday as
nearby demand declined. Forward power prices were lifted as
fuels markets staged recoveries after Tuesday's falls.
French baseload power for Thursday delivery fell by
3.50 euros to 51.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while its
German counterpart dropped by 20 cents to 44.55 euros.
Temperatures are rising on the back of a high pressure front
coming in from the south-west,German met office DWD said.
Wind power will be above 10,000 MW capacity utilitsation on
Thursday, a little more than a third of the installed total
before falling of below 5,000 MW from Friday, weather data
showed.
But the daytime peaks of solar utilisation will be above
20,000 MW in the coming days, producing at four fifths of the
installed total.
Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed that
anticipated consumption in both Germany and France should fall
steadily up to Saturday. Its data also showed that next week's
average usage will likely be 9.3 percent below that recorded for
Wednesday in Germany and down 10.9 percent in France.
Along the power forwards curve, prices increased with those
of oil, carbon and gas.
Oil gained after China said it would boost energy imports
this year, having fallen nearly 2 percent on Tuesday. Concerns
persisted over supply risks and Iran's nuclear programme despite
the country's offer for talks with major powers.
Carbon similarly recovered 2 percent on Wednesday after
hitting three-week lows Tuesday but observers warned that prices
could retest the lows.
The French contract for baseload power delivery in 2013
gained 10 cents to 52.70 euros/MWh while the German
contract rose by 30 cents to 52.50 euros.
German industrial orders posted a surprise fall in January
as demand from abroad slumped, Economy Ministry data, tempering
recent optimism that Germany might resist a winter
recession.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)