* Wind, solar at high levels, uses slow due to weather * Power curve up with other fuels BERLIN, March 7 High renewables output and mild weather cut European prompt power prices on Wednesday as nearby demand declined. Forward power prices were lifted as fuels markets staged recoveries after Tuesday's falls. French baseload power for Thursday delivery fell by 3.50 euros to 51.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while its German counterpart dropped by 20 cents to 44.55 euros. Temperatures are rising on the back of a high pressure front coming in from the south-west,German met office DWD said. Wind power will be above 10,000 MW capacity utilitsation on Thursday, a little more than a third of the installed total before falling of below 5,000 MW from Friday, weather data showed. But the daytime peaks of solar utilisation will be above 20,000 MW in the coming days, producing at four fifths of the installed total. Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed that anticipated consumption in both Germany and France should fall steadily up to Saturday. Its data also showed that next week's average usage will likely be 9.3 percent below that recorded for Wednesday in Germany and down 10.9 percent in France. Along the power forwards curve, prices increased with those of oil, carbon and gas. Oil gained after China said it would boost energy imports this year, having fallen nearly 2 percent on Tuesday. Concerns persisted over supply risks and Iran's nuclear programme despite the country's offer for talks with major powers. Carbon similarly recovered 2 percent on Wednesday after hitting three-week lows Tuesday but observers warned that prices could retest the lows. The French contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 gained 10 cents to 52.70 euros/MWh while the German contract rose by 30 cents to 52.50 euros. German industrial orders posted a surprise fall in January as demand from abroad slumped, Economy Ministry data, tempering recent optimism that Germany might resist a winter recession. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)