* Consumption to fall next week on weaker demand
* Curve weaken on lower oil prices
PARIS, March 9 Milder weather forecasts
for next week and lower oil prices weighed on European
electricity prices across the board, traders said on Friday.
French baseload power for Monday delivery fell by
6.00 euros to 48.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while its
German counterpart eased by 2.00 euros to 45.00 euros.
French power consumption is expected to fall next week as
temperatures will be above seasonal averages.
French power grid RTE showed demand would reach 70,100 MW on
Monday before falling to 67,900 MW by Friday.
Along the power forwards curve, prices tracked higher oil,
and gas prices.
Brent oil prices fell on Friday after key U.S. jobs data
beat expectations, lifting the dollar broadly to multi-month
highs against other currencies.
Brent crude was down 57 cents to $124.77 a barrel by
1436 GMT. On a weekly basis, Brent is set to show a marginal
gain and its sixth weekly rise in seven weeks.
EUAs edged 1.7 percent lower Friday morning as the market
followed energy prices lower, while some traders ruled out the
potential for market-moving news from today's meeting of EU
environment ministers.
The French contract for baseload power delivery in 2013
eased by 5 cents to 53.25 euros/MWh while the German
contract fell by 20 cents to 52.70 euros.
In other news, German exports bounced back by 2.3 percent in
January compared with Dec, surpassing a poll, helped by strong
demand from outside the euro zone.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)