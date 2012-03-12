* German Cal '13 base at 3 1/2 week low * Day ahead prices higher on wind lull * E.ON's Wilhelmshaven plant offline till Tuesday BERLIN, March 12 European power forwards fell sharply on Monday as carbon prices plummeted on uncertainty over a planned EU set-aside plan for that market after Poland vetoed a low carbon roadmap on Friday. EU carbon emission rights are an important power price component as holding them is mandatory for power generators to cover their production. German Cal '12 baseload power, the benchmark contract for power delivery next year, lost 65 cents to just over 52 euros a megawatt hour, its lowest level since Feb. 15. The contract's French equivalent, Cal '13 base, was 60 cents off from Friday at 52.70 euros. Dec '12 carbon, the most liquid contract, was 1.85 percent down at 7.94 euros a tonne at 1520 GMT. The weakness in carbon followed on from near 5 percent losses on Friday already as it emerged coal-reliant Poland would scupper the deal, despite the other 26 EU countries backing it. Lack of unity depresses CO2 prices. Slipping oil prices also weighed on sentiment on the power and gas curves. Oil investors focused on U.S. demand growth potential and easing concern about supplies from the Middle East after four sessions of price gains. In the spot power market, a drastic fall in likely wind power output for Germany boosted prices of Tuesday delivery positions but overall, a mild period was set to curb demand. French baseload power for the day ahead inched 50 cents higher to 48.50 euros while its German counterpart gained 2.50 euros to 47.50 euros. "This is bound to change in the course of the week as power consumption is expected to fall and there is better capacity availability," said one trader. Temperatures will likely rise to between 12 and 18 degrees Celsius by Thursday compared with 6 to 14 degrees recorded on Monday, German met office DWD said. E.ON data showed the 757 MW Wilhelmshaven coal plant offline at least until the end of Tuesday, due to flue gas problems. Austria's Chancellor said he expected an anti-nuclear campaign this year in the EU to gather momentum for a long-haul exit for the bloc, which he would support on behalf of his staunchly anti-nuclear country. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)