* Spot lifted by expectation of firmer demand, lower supply * Forwards curve steady with crude oil FRANKFURT, April 30 Prospects for tighter wind power later in the week boosted European prompt power prices on Monday, a bridge day between the weekend and the May 1 holiday characterised by weak demand. Industrial consumption on May 2 is expected to be back in full swing which, combined with tighter renewables and thermal plant availability, lifted prices for that delivery day. France's baseload contract for Wednesday delivery gained 8 euros to 47 euros a megawatt hour while the same German contract gained 6.35 euros to 47.25. Weather data suggested that German wind power would halve by Wednesday to 2,500 MW and stay at that level for the rest of the working week, compared with total capacity of 29,000 MW. Solar power supply was also anticipated to be weaker. E.ON has taken the 757 MW hard coal fired plant at Wilhelmshaven offline and plans to reopen it on May 2, its transparency website showed. Overall data for plant use this week, issued by energy bourse EEX, has suggested a slight reduction. Temperatures on Wednesday will be around 16 to 26 degrees Celsius compared with 17 to 27 degrees on Monday, in a cooler trend after the exceptionally warm weekend, bringing the weather into line with seasonal averages. Along the power curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in France was untraded and the same position in Germany steady at 50.60 euros. BY1DE-1Y It is still at three-month lows. Traders pointed to steady oil markets and drifting coal prices. Prompt physical European coal has dropped to the lowest level since the autumn of 2010, having drifted lower gradually since Q4 due to weak fundamentals which show no imminent sign of turning. SocGen said in a market note late on Friday that"...gas continues to enjoy higher than fundamentally warranted levels." (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)