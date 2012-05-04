* Forwards sold down to levels last seen Dec. 2010
* Weak Oil, economic sentiment clear way down
* Prompt prices off on bigger supply, falling demand
FRANKFURT, May 3 Power forwards in leading
European wholesale electricity markets on Friday dropped with
oil and weakening economic sentiment.
On the EEX exchange, the German Year Ahead baseload contract
taded at 49.85 euros a megawatt hour, its lowest since
Dec. 17, 2010.
Germany's Year Ahead baseload contract also traded 30 cents
lower at 49.85 euros a megawatt hour in early OTC trading,
having withstood a sustained fall below 50 euros on Thursday due
to buying support at the time. BY1DE-1Y
French Cal '13 base did not trade but was indicated steady
at 50.85 euros BY1FR-1Y, near its three-month low hit
Wednesday.
"The sell-off comes less from utilities than from banks but
looks as if it will be sustained," one trader said.
Brent crude was steady above $116, having dropped sharply on
U.S. economic data at the previous close and being set for the
steepest weekly fall of 3 percent this week since the week ended
Dec. 18, 2011.
EU carbon allowances were 1.5 percent down on the key
contracts <0#CFI:> on euro zone weakening and the debt crisis
that is undermining sentiment across the fuels, also borne out
by coal's recent slide to two-year lows.
By contrast, spot prices rose on less solar and wind supply
and cool temperatures which boost demand, but increasing hydro
supplies will likely counterbalance the tightness, traders
said.
Wind power supply forecasts for the period between Monday
and Thursday are at below 5,000 MW of capacity use, compared
with the installed total of 29,000 MW potentially to be tapped.
Monday delivery baseload power in Germany was at 48 euros,
up 3.10 euros, and in France gained 2 euros to 47.25 euros,
compared with prices paid for Friday.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)