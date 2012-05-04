* Forwards sold down to levels last seen December 2010 * Track weak oil, poor economic sentiment * Monday prices up on lower wind and solar, week-ahead down FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 4 Power forwards in leading European wholesale electricity markets dropped on Friday along with falling oil prices and weakening economic sentiment. On the EEX exchange, the German year-ahead baseload contract traded at 49.80 euros ($65.31) a megawatt hour, its lowest since Dec. 17, 2010. In early over-the-counter trading, the year-ahead baseload contract traded 40 cents lower at 49.75 euros a megawatt hour. BY1DE-1Y French Cal '13 base traded at 50.35 euros, 50 cents down BY1FR-1Y, at its lowest level since Jan. 25. "The sell-off comes less from utilities than from banks but looks as if it will be sustained," one trader said. Oil plunged more than 3 percent on Friday, with U.S. crude below $100 a barrel for the first time since February, as disappointing U.S. job numbers added to concerns about the global economy, and technical triggers intensified selling. EU carbon allowances dropped 4.5 percent on the key contracts <0#CFI:> in the afternoon after losses of 1.5 percent in the morning due to worries about the effects of the euro zone economy and debt crisis, borne out by coal's recent slide to two-year lows. By contrast, spot power prices for early next week rose on expectations for reduced supply of solar and wind power and for cool temperatures, which boost demand. Increasing hydro supplies are likely counterbalance the tightness, traders said. Wind power supply forecasts for the period between Monday and Thursday call for usage below 5,000 MW of capacity, compared with the installed total of 29,000 MW that could be tapped. Monday delivery baseload power in Germany was up 2.10 euros at 47 euros and in France was up 75 cents to 46 euros, compared with prices paid for Friday. But week-ahead levels were down because France will have a holiday on May 8 and capacity availability should rise. Available capacity at power stations in Germany and Austria overall should rise over the next week by 2.8 percent, data reported by operators to the EEX showed. Germany's energy regulator told reporters his agency is preparing for another tight winter in terms of load supply on the high voltage transmission grids, similar to the stresses seen last winter after Germany switched off nuclear plants. He asked grid operators to secure 1,000 MW of cold reserve again for tricky supply situations in 2012/2013. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane Baird)