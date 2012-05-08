* German curve at levels last seen mid-Dec 2010 * Continues to tracks weak fuel, poor economic sentiment * Spot up in view of returning demand FRANKFURT, May 8 German electricity forwards on Tuesday edged down further from new lows hit on Monday on bearish fundamentals, with coal and carbon markets down and despite oil finding some support. Traders said further falls were in sight but some tecchnial buying was also noticeable. "It's a mixed picture and I wouldn't dare a forecast where it goes from here," said one. On the EEX exchange, the German year-ahead baseload contract traded at 49.30 euros ($64)a megawatt hour, down 30 cents from Monday's close, and the lowest since Dec 16, 2010. The Cal '13 contract hit 40.35 euros in over-the-counter trading, 25 cents down on Monday's close and 5 cents below the Monday OTC low BY1DE-1Y. French Cal '13 base in screen trading rose some 25 cents to 50.35 euros BY1FR-1Y, remaining at its lowest level since late January. Paris power markets were shut for a bank holiday. Coal in north Europe was at $106 a tonne cif on broker screens, down $2 from Monday. Oil held steady above $113 a barrel on investor buying after four days of slumping prices caused by fears of global economic slowdown. Carbon allowances weakened further from a one-month low on Monday, following oil and equities lower after European election results in Greece and France revived worries about the euro zone debt crisis. <0#CFI:> Spot power prices reversed direction to post increases due to expectations of cooler weather and more industrial demand after the French holiday. Day-ahead baseload in Germany gained 3.75 euros to 45.25 BD1DE-D. Germany's power grid needs some 2,150 megawatts (MW) of reserve capacity to be accessible in the coming winter to ensure that possible supply problems can be dealt with, said the country's energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) in a report. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Alison Birrane)