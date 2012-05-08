* German curve at levels last seen mid-Dec 2010
* Continues to tracks weak fuel, poor economic sentiment
* Spot up in view of returning demand
FRANKFURT, May 8 German electricity forwards on
Tuesday edged down further from new lows hit on Monday on
bearish fundamentals, with coal and carbon markets down and
despite oil finding some support.
Traders said further falls were in sight but some tecchnial
buying was also noticeable.
"It's a mixed picture and I wouldn't dare a forecast where
it goes from here," said one.
On the EEX exchange, the German year-ahead baseload contract
traded at 49.30 euros ($64)a megawatt hour, down 30
cents from Monday's close, and the lowest since Dec 16, 2010.
The Cal '13 contract hit 40.35 euros in over-the-counter
trading, 25 cents down on Monday's close and 5 cents below the
Monday OTC low BY1DE-1Y.
French Cal '13 base in screen trading rose some 25 cents to
50.35 euros BY1FR-1Y, remaining at its lowest level since late
January. Paris power markets were shut for a bank holiday.
Coal in north Europe was at $106 a tonne cif on broker
screens, down $2 from Monday.
Oil held steady above $113 a barrel on investor buying after
four days of slumping prices caused by fears of global economic
slowdown.
Carbon allowances weakened further from a one-month low on
Monday, following oil and equities lower after European election
results in Greece and France revived worries about the euro zone
debt crisis. <0#CFI:>
Spot power prices reversed direction to post increases due
to expectations of cooler weather and more industrial demand
after the French holiday.
Day-ahead baseload in Germany gained 3.75 euros to 45.25
BD1DE-D.
Germany's power grid needs some 2,150 megawatts (MW) of
reserve capacity to be accessible in the coming winter to ensure
that possible supply problems can be dealt with, said the
country's energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) in a
report.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Alison Birrane)