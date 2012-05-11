* Fuel prices ease, pushing Cal 13 lower * German renewables output keeps growing FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 11 European spot electricity prices rose on Friday on forecasts for cool weather, while contracts for 2013 delivery were little changed around 17-month lows as the region's economic troubles undermined confidence about future demand. The German Cal '13 baseload contract in the widely traded over-the-counter market was down 10 cents at 49.60 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y, having hit an intraday low of 49.30 euros. On the exchange, Germany's Cal '13 position was down 35 cents at 49.45 euros, the lowest since Nov. 30, 2010. The French contract fell by 20 cents to 50.40 euros, with traders citing lower prices for oil, gas and carbon emissions as driving factors. Oil fell following a weak reading for industrial growth in China, which sparked worries about demand growth from the world's number two consumer, and the drop spilled over into gas prices. "We'll take it from one day to the next as the big picture is murky," one trader said. In the spot power market, Germany's Monday baseload was up 5.20 euros up at 43.80 euros BD1DE-D on expectations for cool weather and little change in wind power output. Prices for the week ahead dropped on indications of higher supply. Available German and Austrian power plant capacity is likely to rise by 3.1 percent in the week to May 18, with additions seen at hydroelectric and gas-fired plants and smaller deductions at coal-fired ones, data from energy bourse EEX showed. The data also reflected plans by RWE to bring back on line the Gundremmingen B nuclear reactor at the weekend. The German parliament's upper house suspended the government's planned cuts in solar subsidies and referred them to mediation - a setback to attempts by the environment and economy ministers to rein in runaway subsidies. German renewables output keeps growing, and in Jan-April posted big gains over a year-ago, industry figures showed. Utility RWE is due to apply to authorities in coming months to break down the two idled nuclear power reactor blocks at the Biblis site as the first step in a lengthy process likely to take many years. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Muriel Boselli and Axelle due Crest; Editing by Jane Baird)