FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 11 European spot
electricity prices rose on Friday on forecasts for cool weather,
while contracts for 2013 delivery were little changed around
17-month lows as the region's economic troubles undermined
confidence about future demand.
The German Cal '13 baseload contract in the widely traded
over-the-counter market was down 10 cents at 49.60 euros a
megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y, having hit an intraday low of 49.30
euros.
On the exchange, Germany's Cal '13 position was down 35
cents at 49.45 euros, the lowest since Nov. 30, 2010.
The French contract fell by 20 cents to 50.40 euros, with
traders citing lower prices for oil, gas and carbon emissions as
driving factors.
Oil fell following a weak reading for industrial growth in
China, which sparked worries about demand growth from the
world's number two consumer, and the drop spilled over into gas
prices.
"We'll take it from one day to the next as the big picture
is murky," one trader said.
In the spot power market, Germany's Monday baseload was up
5.20 euros up at 43.80 euros BD1DE-D on expectations for cool
weather and little change in wind power output.
Prices for the week ahead dropped on indications of higher
supply.
Available German and Austrian power plant capacity is likely
to rise by 3.1 percent in the week to May 18, with additions
seen at hydroelectric and gas-fired plants and smaller
deductions at coal-fired ones, data from energy bourse EEX
showed.
The data also reflected plans by RWE to bring back on line
the Gundremmingen B nuclear reactor at the weekend.
The German parliament's upper house suspended the
government's planned cuts in solar subsidies and referred them
to mediation - a setback to attempts by the environment and
economy ministers to rein in runaway subsidies.
German renewables output keeps growing, and in Jan-April
posted big gains over a year-ago, industry figures
showed.
Utility RWE is due to apply to authorities in coming months
to break down the two idled nuclear power reactor blocks at the
Biblis site as the first step in a lengthy process likely to
take many years.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Muriel Boselli and Axelle due Crest;
Editing by Jane Baird)