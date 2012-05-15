* German 2013 contract above 17-month lows * Utilities buy at lows * Spot steady to lower ahead of May 17 holiday LONDON, May 15 Germany's Cal' 13 electricity contract edged higher on Tuesday from fresh 17-month lows posted a day earlier on some utility buying but sentiment remained weak, traders said. "The curve is quite indecisive about today's direction, so price moves either way will be small," said one. "The German prompt is weak due to more wind and solar supply," he added. The German baseload contract for 2013 delivery nudged 10 cents higher to 49.40 euros a megawatt hour both in OTC trading, still at its the lowest since mid-Dec 2010.BY1DE-1Y The same French contract BY1FR-1Y gained 20 cents day-on-day to 50.20 euros. Oil fell towards $111 as Greece's political and economic turmoil deepened and worries that the debt-laden country could leave the euro zone persisted, sparking sell-offs in dollar denominated commodities such as coal. Carbon prices extended Monday's steep losses on low economic sentiment, but German data showing robust growth in the first quarter went some way towards counterbalancing this. Gross domestic product in the three months rose by 0.5 percent in Europe's biggest economy while France's economy stagnated. German spot power prices fell due to more renewable power supply and with a religious holiday on Thursday advancing which curbed demand for the rest of the week. French prices held steady on cool weather and tighter nuclear supply. Day ahead baseload in Germany traded 3.70 euros down at 43 euros BD1DE-D while in France, day ahead delivery remained unchanged at 47 euros.BD1FR-D (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)