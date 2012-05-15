* German 2013 contract posts new 17-month lows * Weak economics rule * German spot lower ahead of May 17 holiday, France up (Reflects market changed direction, updates prices) LONDON, May 15 Germany's Cal' 13 electricity contract dropped to new 17-month lows in Tuesday afternoon trade after edging up at the session start as bearish fuels prices and falls in world stocks and the euro ruled, traders said. The German baseload contract for 2013 delivery dropped 14 cents on the EEX bourse to 49.10 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest since Dec. 15, 2010. It hit 49.15 in OTC trading. The same French contract fell 50 cents to 49.90 euros. Greece's political and economic turmoil deepened and worries that the debt-laden country could leave the euro zone persisted, sparking sell-offs in dollar denominated commodities such as coal. Carbon prices extended Monday's steep losses, but German data showing robust growth in the first quarter went some way towards counterbalancing this. Oil changed direction on the German news, moving higher after an earlier prices fall. Gross domestic product in the three months rose by 0.5 percent in Europe's biggest economy while France's economy stagnated. German spot power prices fell due to more renewable power supply and with a religious holiday on Thursday advancing which curbed demand for the rest of the week. French prices moved higher on cool weather and tighter nuclear supply. Day ahead baseload in Germany traded 4.80 euros down to 42.90 euros while in France, day ahead delivery rose 4 euros to 46.50 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)