* German Cal '13 base at lowest since late Nov 2010 * Monday up on lower renewable supply, higher demand * Little activity on bridge day (Updates prices, adds story links) FRANKFURT, May 18 Germany's Cal' 13 electricity contract traded at its lowest in 18 months on Friday as Brent crude slipped below $107 a barrel, oil's lowest level in 2012. Bearish fuel prices and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone had pulled power forwards lower all week and the latest levels reflected falls in broker rates on Thursday, when much of Europe including Germany and France was on holiday. The German baseload contract for 2013 delivery was 48.65 euros a megawatt hour on the EEX bourse, down 45 cents from Wednesday and the lowest since Nov 26, 2010. The same level was hit in wider German OTC trading, which was down 50 cents from Wednesday and 30 cents down from the level reached in inter-broker dealing on Thursday. French Cal '13 baseload was 60 cents down at 49.25 euros in the OTC market. Coal, gas and carbon prices were also weaker. API2 2013 coal prices dipped below $100/mt for the first time since second quarter 2009 on Friday and UK winter gas was at four-month lows. In the spot power market, expectations of more demand early next week and of less wind and solar power production boosted Monday prices. This offset indications by E.ON that its closed Grafenrheinfeld reactor is now seen restarting on Saturday rather than Sunday, as previously shown. Available German and Austrian power plant capacity is likely to rise by 7.1 percent in the week to May 25, with additions seen at gas and coal-fired plants and nuclear reactors, EEX data showed. Baseload for Monday was 1.40 cents up from Wednesday in Germany at 42.90 euros, and 30 cents higher in France at 41.70 euros, where traders cited nuclear reopening delays. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)